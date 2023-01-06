When a College Football Playoff working group presented options for an expanded playoff field 20 months ago, the biggest surprise was that the CFP was so far along the way to consider any extension. The contract for a series of four teams still had a five-year term. That was locked.

The second biggest shock? The working group had considered as many as 16 teams. Now, two years after the debut of the 12-team playoffs and in the wake of CFP’s best run of semifinals to date, there are those who have seen enough.

If 12 is good, 16 is a lot better.

“I have [thought a 16-team playoff is superior]said TCU coach Sonny Dykes. “I’ve thought that way for a long time.”

The structure exists to add four Lake teams to the expanded playoff field. It has been discussed, even modeled. It was one of 63 options presented by that working group to the CFP management committee. As recently as July, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was quoted by ESPN as saying, “Sixteen just seems to be there. You can’t ignore it.”

“I think [16 teams is] the most natural,” said Craig Thompson, outgoing Mountain West commissioner and a member of the four-person task force that created the 12-team group. is not discussed [before 2026].”

Thompson is not alone.

“I think 16 is the number,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “Four was better than two. Twelve is better than four. Sixteen is the number in my mind.”

“That’s where everyone sees evolution going,” said US Commissioner Mike Aresco. “I see that happening down the street.”

You may have noticed that all three Commissioners have one thing in common: their Group of Five conferences would greatly benefit from even greater access. But that’s why the bracket was extended in the first place.

“My view is that we had to get people to the national championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, not specifically speaking of a 16-team streak. “I don’t think it’s healthy for college football and college football worldwide that a West Coast team hasn’t played in the playoffs since 2016. It’s a national game.”

In the upcoming 12-team series, the top six ranked conference champions will receive guaranteed bids (the top four will receive a bye in the first round) with six major teams filling the rest of the field. This season, that would have put Tulane (who upset USC in the Cotton Bowl) as No. 12. Utah, as the Pac-12 champion, would have received a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed.

Now project the field to 16 teams. Not only Tulane would make it, but also Oregon (9-3), Oregon State (9-3), Florida State (9-3) and Washington (10-2). The Pac-12 has not placed a team in the CFP in the past six seasons. One team would be placed in the group of 12 teams. In a 16-team group — again, based on this year’s CFP rankings — the Pac-12 would have four teams vying for the national title.

In a group of 16 teams, it’s a reasonable assumption that the first-round byes would disappear with eight games played in the first week of CFP competition. The biggest question then would be when to play those games – in two days, three? A powerful industry expert wondered: How do you create eight unique TV windows without stepping on the NFL or creating some other programming conflict?

After that, the bracket would fall the same as the 12-team field. There would be eight teams left for the quarterfinals, with the semifinals and the CFP National Championship ahead.

That expert has thought deeply about the concept. He concluded that there is a “good chance” of an eventual expansion to 16 teams if the initiative is really about access. The NCAA Transformation Committee this week recommended looking at expanding postseasons across all sports to allow 25% of teams to compete for a national championship.

Football’s postseason operates outside of the NCAA. The expanded CFP gives 9.2% of the 131 FBS teams a chance to compete for the title. Expanding to 16 would field 12.2% of teams. Compare to the NCAA tournament where 19% (68 out of 351) participate. If anything, the sports would move closer together in terms of post-season opportunities.

CFP executive Bill Hancock told CBS Sports that the CFP presidents are “set in stone” with the 12-team group.

However, the construction of the extended bracket is not guaranteed until 2024 and 2025.

CFP media rights go out to bid ahead of the 2026 season, most likely with multiple rights holders acquiring playoff shares. If the 12-team group is successful in its first two years, wouldn’t those rights holders be clamoring for even more content?

“The structure is determined by us,” Hancock said.

The highest-scoring semifinals of the CFP era (179 combined points) added some spice to what had become a mundane process. As the 2022 games began, the average CFP semifinal game had been decided by more than three touchdowns. No. No. 1 Georgia (over No. 4 Ohio State) and No. 3 TCU (over No. 2 Michigan) won their games by a total of seven points.

The ratings had gone up. Interest was aroused. Will the games be just as exciting in 2023, the last four-team season, or will they return to their margins during the CFP’s first eight years? Will that excitement translate when the field expands to 12… or even 16?

“I think 12 will be great,” said Dykes. “…I’ve always believed that cream is rising, and the more opportunities schools have outside traditional brands, the more those schools can become traditional brands.”

Any further expansion should also take into account the player’s safety. The CFP management committee has already sold the presidents on a 12-team bracket, meaning at least one team can play 17 games in any given year. That’s the equivalent of a regular season in the NFL. The sport continues to study limiting “exposures” (number of snaps players take) by running the clock on incomplete passes and running out of bounds.

In a series of 16 teams, the two finalists would be guaranteed 17 matches. Over the past week, it certainly looked like the semi-finalists were tired, especially on defense. Imagine having to play two Lake matches to play for the national title.

Michigan played 75 times, the most of its four playoff entries this season, and lost. Playing just 70 times, TCU not only won, but seemed to drag the Wolverines’ tongues.

“Especially in the third quarter,” Johnson said. “We started to do more of a pace attack and get going. And it took them a minute to get going. A lot of them tired early and wore out.”

That worked for Saturday, but Alabama ran 85 plays against Georgia last year and lost the CFP National Championship. The year before, the Crimson Tide had 83 plays in a loss to the Buckeyes.

“I definitely think it’s hard to play more quality defense,” added Georgia coach Kirby Smart, “…And it looks like tackling is getting worse as the season goes on.”

Perhaps a saving grace could be time between games. The CFP modeled a 12-day break after the conference championship weekend for first-round playoff games. If we use last month’s calendar, the playoff would have started around December 15. There would then be a 15–17 days break before the quarter-finals start around New Year’s Day.

“The space between the last game, the conference championships, and the [quarterfinals] probably bothers me more than anything because I think you lose the rhythm there,” said Smart.

Dijken is well read in this space. He was once sucked into the vortex of Mike Leach’s 64 team. Leach has long advocated for a football club the size of the NCAA tournament. Dykes estimates that he once spent six hours in the middle of the night discussing the subject with The Pirate.

“I kept coming back to him and saying, ‘Mike, we can’t play two games a week,'” Dykes recalled.