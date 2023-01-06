Kaczor, Weerts named to FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team









CLEVELAND North Dakota State Linebackers James Duck and Luke Weerts were among 53 student-athletes selected to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Academic All-Star Team for the 2022 season. Footballers from all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees had to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate or graduate study and have been a starter or lead with legitimate athletic credentials. They must have reached their sophomore year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and completed at least one full academic year at the nominated institution. They must also have participated in 50 percent of the games played at their designated position. In addition, ten finalists were selected from the 2022Academic All-Star Team for the 22nd Annual FCS ADA $5,000 Postgraduate Scholarship. Two student-athletes will receive postgraduate scholarships. The 2022FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship Finalists are:Jake Chisholm,University of Dayton, RB, 3.98GPA;skyler davis,Elon University, K, 3.65GPA;Dalton Godfrey,University of South Dakota, LS, 4.00GPA;Ryan GreenhagenFordham University, LB, 3.96GPA;Robby Huck,University of Montana, DB, 3.69 GPA;Jake Heimlicher,University of Pennsylvania, DL, 3.35GPA;Osorachukwu Ifesinachukwu,University of Yale, DL, 3.67GPA;Truman Jones,Harvard University, DL, 3.61GPA;Hayden Ray,University of Central Arkansas,K, 4.00GPA; andDavid RichardCentral University of North Carolina, QB, 3.60 GPA. A special judging committee of FCS athletic directors was responsible for selecting the finalists for the 2022AcademicAll-Star Team and the FCS ADA Postgraduate Scholarship. The Review Committee this year consisted of:TomMichael,Eastern Illinois University (President);Milton Overton,Kennesaw State University;Mark BensonUniversity at Albany;Ryan IvyStephen F. Austin State University;Nick MooreCornell University. About the FCS ADA:Now in its 29th year, the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association’s mission is to improve Football Championship Subdivision football. For more information on the FCS ADA, visitwww.fcsada.com. The FCS ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 58th year. For more information about NACDA and the 18 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, visitwww.nacda.com.

