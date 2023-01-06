Family of Geneseo footballer who collapsed during match speaks out after Damar Hamlin’s injury





GENESEO, NY The Geneseo High School football player who was seriously injured in a game last September is still recovering. New10NBC spoke to his mom to hear her thoughts on Bills player Damar Hamlin who went into cardiac arrest during a game. “If I could, I would hug Damar’s mom with all my heart because I feel her pain,” said Melissa Kretchmer. “Been there, done that. And I sat there and we waited for her for what felt like forever. In September, Melissa Kretchmer’s son, Julian Huffman, was in the middle of a football game when he suddenly collapsed. He eventually went to Strong Memorial Hospital where he suffered a subdural hematoma. They performed CPR on the soccer field. You can imagine the heartbreak she felt – after learning of Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin’s injury – brought back memories after Julian was seriously injured on the field. “I was broken for 20 minutes. I cried ugly on my couch while the rest of my family slept because it was just a trigger. I couldn’t. And it kept flashbacks to what happened to my son on the football field. Melissa says Julian was out of touch before he collapsed… and thanks to the fast-acting medical team, he was able to finish the season with his teammates. Now doctors say – no more football. “At first he was a little broken. He was told he will never be able to play contact sports again. We’ve gotten to that point with every appointment we’ve been given. But she says Julian has always been a role model to his three-year-old brother Brayden, who naturally loves the game. “My youngest son wants to be like his big brother, so he wants to play. And I’m not going to stop him now. Well, I’m probably having near-fatal heart attacks watching him play. And despite the risks that can come with any sport, she says she knows the coaches are doing what they can to protect their players. “I will not stop my children from wanting to fulfill their dreams. It’s what they do. I mean, all I can do is be their biggest supporter. I’ll be there at every turn. Once again Julian recovers and makes amends. His mother, after talking to their neurosurgeon, says they still don’t have a reason for his injury. She says Julian is focused on the military for now and they are also sending their prayers to the Hamlin family.

