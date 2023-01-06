Wrestling competes in NWCA National Duals





LOUISVILLE, KY The RIT Wrestling team competes in the NWCA National Duals in Louisville this weekend. After winning their first game, 20-19, at Coe College, the Tigers then fell to North Central, 25-12, and the College of New Jersey, 29-9. Senior Colby Giroux (184 lbs.) led the way for RIT, winning all three games he had on Friday. Senior Ben Dougherty (174 lbs.) as well as sophomores Josh Harkless (197 lbs.) and Nate Degroff (285 lbs.) finished the day 2-0. The Tigers opened the duals with a 20-19 victory over Coe College in the preliminary round. Graduated student Christopher Horton (141 lbs.) won RIT’s only important decision of the game as he defeated Bryce Park 11-0. Seniors James East (141 lbs.), Austin Lam (165 lbs.), Dougherty (174 lbs.), Giroux (184 lbs.), and the sophomore Harkless (194 lbs.) also had wins. The two teams were tied on 19 at the end of the games, but RIT advanced with a final point as they had won six games against Coe’s four. RIT lost the next dual, 25-12, to North Central College. Dougherty, Giroux, Harkless and DeGroff all won their games by decision in the loss as the Tigers fell to 1-1 in the tournament. Giroux, DeGroff and freshmen Nick Smith (197 lbs.) were the Tiger winner in the 29-9 loss to the College of New Jersey. The Tigers continue their National Duals on Saturday when they face Wisconsin-Eau Claire. RIT 20, Coe College 19 125: Cade Hornback (Coe) pin. Set Russo (RIT) 4:18

133: Alex Friddle (Coe) maj. Le Rubin (RIT) 12-0

141: Christopher Horton (RIT) maj. Bryce Parke (Coe) 11-0

149: Riley Wright (Coe) Dec. Mike Glynn (RIT) 5-4

157: James East (RIT) Dec. Gabe McGeough (Coe) 5-3

165: Austin Lamb (RIT) Dec. Will Esmoil (Coe) 3-2

174: Ben Dougherty (RIT) Dec. Ryker Kurimski (Coe) 5-2

184: Colby Giroux (RIT) over Tristin Westphal (Coe) SV-1 9-7

197: Josh Harkless (RIT) Dec. Jared Voss (Coe) 4-2

285: Kaleb Reeves (Coe) wins by forfeit

RIT wins 20-19 after earning a tiebreaker point for winning more games North Central 25, RIT 12 125: Christian Guzman (North Central) tech. John Freebern (RIT) 16-0

133: Robbie Precin (North Central) pin. Le Rubin (RIT) 2:35

141: Bradley Rosen (North Central) maj. Christopher Horton (RIT) 11-2

149: Defeats Javen Estrada (North Central). Mike Glynn (RIT) 9-0

157: Alex Villar (North Central) Dec. James East (RIT) 4-3

165: Cole Cervantes (North Central) Dec. Liam Strouse (RIT) 7-6

174: Ben Dougherty (RIT) Dec. Casey Aikman (North Central) 10-6

184: Colby Giroux (RIT) Dec. Payton Geigner (North Central) 2-1

197: Josh Harkless (RIT) Dec. Elijah Brockie (North Central) 5-1

285: Nate Degroff (RIT) Dec. Max Ness (North Central) 7-2 The College of New Jersey 29, RIT 9 125: Ryan Rosenthal (TCNJ) technician. Set Russo (RIT) 16-0

133: Kyle Nase (TCNJ) Maj. Isaiah Schafer (RIT) 14-2

141: Domenic Difrancescantonio (TCNJ) Dec. Christopher Horton (RIT) 6-0

149: Michael Conklin (TCNJ) Maj. Mike Glynn (RIT) 8-0

157: Matthew Sacco (TCNJ) Dec. James East (RIT) 8-2

165: Nicholas Sacco (TCNJ) pin. Austin Lamb (RIDE) 5:00

174: Reid Colella (TCNJ) Maj. Tyler Balent (RIT) 13-2

184: Colby Giroux (RIT) Dec. Quinn Haddad (TCNJ) 4-3

197: Nicholas Smith (RIT) Dec. Joe Daddario (TCNJ) 6-3

285: Nate Degroff (RIT) Dec. Chris Stavrou (TCNJ) 9-3

