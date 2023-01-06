No. 25 GymCats open 2023 season at Ohio State Quad Meet





TUCSON, Arizona. The Arizona GymCats will open the 2023 season on the road at Ohio State’s quad meeting on Sunday, January 8 in Columbus, Ohio. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. MST and will be streamed live B1G+. Arizona will face No. 19 Ohio State, No. 11 Kentucky and Greenville at the quad meet. This will be the first collegiate gymnastics meeting for the five Arizona freshmen Gianna Lenczner , Indigo Morgan , Jordan Schultz , Sophie Stephens and Emma Stream . A full preview of Sunday’s meeting is below. SEASON OPENER: The GymCats kick off the 2023 season at Ohio State for a quad meeting with Kentucky and Greenville. Ohio State was chosen No. 19 and Kentucky was chosen No. 11 in the WCGA Preseason Poll. FRESH FACES: The GymCats welcomed five freshmen to the team this season. Gianna Lenczner , Indigo Morgan , Jordan Schultz , Sophie Stephens and Emma Stream are all freshmen. RECOGNIZABLE FACES:Arizona returns 16 gymnasts from last season. Among the 16 returners are seniors Malia Hargrove and Mermaid Linton , two stars who participated in all 13 meetings last year. Linton was named a second-team All-American on balance beam after posting a 9.9125 on the NCAA Championships as an individual competitor. sophomore Alysen fears and Emily Muller also returns to Arizona after freshman breakout campaigns. RANKING 2022: Overall, Arizona finished the 2022 season ranked No. 26. Safe: No. 45

Uneven bars: No. 33

Balance beam: No. 25

Floor exercise: No. 27 COACHING STAFF: The GymCats have a very experienced technical staff. John Hof enters his fifth year as head coach and 25th year as a staffer at Tucson. Co-head coach Taylor Spears , the 2014 NCAA individual beam champion, is in her fifth season on the Arizona staff and has helped the beam team improve each year. Assistant coach Dallas Becerra and volunteer assistant Kylie Kratchwell are entering their first year with the GymCats. PRE-SEASON POLLS: Arizona was picked to finish eighth in the preseason Pac-12 coaches’ poll. In the WGCA pre-season poll, the GymCats were picked to finish 25th. PRE-SEASON WATCH LIST: The very first Pac-12 Preseason Watch List was released this season. Malia Hargrove and Caroline Harry represented Arizona on the waiting list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/1/6/gymnastics-no-25-gymcats-set-to-open-2023-season-at-ohio-state-quad-meet.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos