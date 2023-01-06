Sports
Pirates visit Memphis – East Carolina University Athletics on Saturday
Jason Klein leads the Pirates in scoring and assists with 15.6 and 5.7 per game, respectively. Brandon Johnson leads the team on the board with 9.4 rebounds per game and currently ranks first in the American with seven double-doubles this season.
Last timeout
RJ Felton and Brandon Johnson each scored 16 points, but East Carolina fell 64-61 to UCF at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night. Ezra the Brave added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Pirates to drop their second home game in a row. The Pirates dropped another hard-fought conference game that could have had a different outcome had the Pirates converted on a few more free throws. ECU has missed a total of 24 free throws in its two conference losses, losing those games by two and three points.
Looking for the tigers
Memphis is almost on a seven-day hiatus, and the Tigers’ last game was a 96-89 loss on the road to Tulane. Kendric Davis led the Tigers with 31 points, 14 of them on the free throw line. DeAndre Williams added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kendric Davis leads the Tigers and the American in scoring at 20.4 points per game and was recently named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List. Davis’ 101 free throws made leads all of Division I this season. Memphis is the only team in the American with an undefeated record at home, as the Tigers are currently 7-0 on FedEx Forum.
Series history
The Pirates and Tigers have a long history as both teams were members of Conference USA before meeting again as members of The American. Memphis leads the all-time series 24-5 and has a 4-10 record on ECU since both schools began competing in the AAC. The last meeting was on January 27, 2022, a 71-54 victory in Memphis.
At this date
ECU has been 8-8 in games played on January 7 since the 1960-61 season. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a 62-59 victory over South Florida in 2020 at Minges Coliseum.
Next one
East Carolina wraps up its two-game road trip Wednesday night at 9 p.m. in Cincinnati on ESPNU
