Roberts’ Career Night helps secure men’s basketball victory over Monmouth





WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (6-9, 2-0 CAA) used a late push to blow past the Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA), 67-56, on Thursday night at OceanFirst Bank Center. With about 9:30 minutes left and the score tied at 46-46, junior guard Tanah Pettway stole the ball from Monmouth and found the senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore at transition. Stephenson-Moore decimated the rim, with a two-handed slam dunk to give the Seawolves the lead and they never looked back. “Bad day to be an edge.” Tyler Stephenson-Moore probably. Mass blow to the senior X #CAAAhoops pic.twitter.com/RC0OpWVOr6 Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) January 6, 2023 From then on, the Seawolves beat Monmouth 21-10 to close the game with their second straight win and go 2-0 in conference play. On the ensuing offensive possession, move forward Frankie Policelli scored from inside the paint to extend Stony Brook’s lead to 53-48. The next runs were scored by Monmouth’s Klemen Vuga and then Pettway responded with a layup to make it 55-50. On the next possession, Policelli put up a two-point jumper to extend Stony Brook’s lead to seven. The New Hartford, New York native led the team with 17 points (6 of 16 from the field) in the game. On the other hand, Monmouth’s Jakari Spence drove into the paint to stop Stony Brooks run, but junior forward Kenan Sarwan stood in his way. Sarvan reached the peak of his jump and deflected Spence’s shot. How high did Kenan jump? X #CAAAhoops X @kenansarvan1 pic.twitter.com/qPlL7inqtb Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) January 6, 2023 With 2:38 left, and already on a 6-0 run, Sarvan delivered the dagger. On a pick-and-pop play, Pettway passed the ball to Sarvan, who spun a long three-pointer to give Stony Brook a 62-50 lead. Kenan on the pick and pop We’re on a 9-0 run… X #CAAAhoops X @kenansarvan1 pic.twitter.com/01SrIW7p7i Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) January 6, 2023 Despite going up by double digits, the Seawolves didn’t give up. Stepping past the three-point arc, Policelli hit one of his three three-pointers of the night to put Stony Brook at 65-52. Buoyed by a strong first half and a late wave of play, the Seawolves thrashed the Monmouth Hawks in their second all-time encounter. STATISTICS AND NOTES Stony Brook had three goalscorers in double digits. Policelli scored 17 points, Stephenson-Moore scored 15 points and sophomore guard Kaine Roberts scored a career-high 15 points.

scored a career-high 15 points. Roberts scored 14 of his 15 points on the night in the first half. He finished the night perfectly from the floor, shooting 4-of-4 overall and 3-of-3 from three-point range. He went 4-for-6 from the free throw line and hauled in two rebounds in 26 minutes of action.

Stephenson-Moore played all 40 minutes for the fourth game in a row and sixth time this season.

Stephenson-Moore and Sarvan tied with eight rebounds. Sarvan’s eight rebounds tied his season-high of eight against St. Joseph’s LI

Freshmen forward Leon Nahar made his Stony Brook debut, playing in three minutes. He pulled down two rebounds, the first of his career.

made his Stony Brook debut, playing in three minutes. He pulled down two rebounds, the first of his career. The Seawolves shot 40 percent from the field (23-of-57) and 30 percent from three-point range (10-of-33). It was Stony Brook’s fifth time this season to make 10 or more 3-pointers in a game and Bryant’s first since Dec. 9.

Stony Brook made 11 of his 14 free throw attempts.

The Seawolves were faster than Monmouth, 42-37 QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES “Really good win for us. Kaine fired us up in the first half and after the game got tight midway through the second half we made several key plays on both sides. We’ll need to be ready for an excellent Towson team who are the defending champions in the conference and have all five starters back. We need the crowd that has been great all season to give us a lift on Saturday night,” said head coach Gene Ford . NEXT ONE Stony Brook returns home on Saturday, January 7 to face the Towson Tigers. The tip is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on SNY and FloHoops. It will be Stony Brook’s second all-time match against Towson. For a behind-the-scenes look at the Seawolves men’s basketball program, be sure to follow alongFacebook,Twitter,andInstagram. Read the full article

