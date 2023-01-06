Lord Kamlesh Patel steps down as Chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket | Cricket news





Lord Kamlesh Patel will step down as chairman of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club at the next annual general meeting, the club has announced. Lord Patel was appointed chairman of Yorkshire after several members of the board resigned following allegations of racism against the club by Azeem Rafiq. In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: “It has been an honor and privilege to work for such a prestigious organisation. I have made the difficult decision to step down at the next AGM and enable the club to to continue her important journey of change under a new chair. “I would like to thank the members who have been tremendously supportive of the changes the Board has made at Headingley. I would also like to thank the staff and board members who have all worked tirelessly during what has been a transformative period in Yorkshire’s history. “There is still a lot to do for the club, but I am confident that Yorkshire will be back at the top of English cricket for the long haul.” Under Lord Patel, Yorkshire has undergone a significant period of change culminating in the return of international cricket to Headingley. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) lifted the suspension in February 2022 after Yorkshire met certain conditions. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Kamlesh Patel, Baron Patel of Bradford, speaks after becoming chairman of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

One of Lord Patel’s key policies was to improve diversity, inclusion and equality within the club. He introduced the Yorkshire’s Pathway Program to remove financial barriers that prevent people from different communities from playing cricket. Compared to 2021, the program has seen an almost 40 per cent increase in attendance based on regional observations and a 60 per cent increase in cricketers selected from a diverse background at County Age Group, according to the club. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Azeem Rafiq told a select committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport that the only thing that has changed in the 13 months since he first gave harrowing evidence of the racism he faced in cricket is that he is out of the country expelled

Girls County Age Group nominations are also up 60.7 percent from 2021. Stephen Vaughanwho is the club’s managing director said: “Kamlesh should be extremely proud of what he has achieved during his tenure as chairman at Headingley. The structures that have been put in place are key to ensuring that Yorkshire is a club that people are proud to be associated with. “Equality, diversity and inclusiveness are at the heart of our club and I look forward to continuing this journey of meaningful change together with the Board of Directors, Executive Team and the new Chairman.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/12781297/lord-kamlesh-patel-to-step-down-as-chair-of-yorkshire-county-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos