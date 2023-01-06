Mirza will retire from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month





Sania Mirza hopes to finish her career on her own terms. The former doubles No. 1 announced her plans to retire from professional tennis at next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Mirza initially planned to hang up her racket at the end of last season, but an elbow injury ruled her out of the US Open and forced her to finish 2022 as early as August. Six-time main champion – three in doubles and three in mixed doubles – Mirza has signed up to compete in this month’s Australian Open alongside Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina. Mirza, 36, who has lived in Dubai for more than ten years, will then say goodbye to the sport in the Emirates, where she has competed for her huge fan base for many years. I was supposed to retire right after the WTA Finals, because we were going to make it to the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow just before US Open, so I had to pull out all the stops, Mirza told wtatennis.com in Dubai last month. And honestly, being the person I am, I like to do things on my own terms. So I don’t want to be forced out with an injury. So I trained. Mirza is struggling with a lingering calf problem, but hopes this won’t stop her from saying goodbye to the competition field. The plan is to retire during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, she said. In a recent interview with Curly Tales Middle East, Mirza explained why she thought now was the right time. I’m 36, and frankly my body is beat, that’s the main reason for it, Mirza said. And I really don’t have the ability in my head to push that much emotionally anymore. I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every day. Mirza, mother of 4-year-old boy Izhaan, recently launched a tennis academy in Dubai, already operating in three locations and set to venture into two more neighborhoods in the coming weeks. We’re trying to spread tennis and bring it into people’s homes, and that’s really the plan, said Mirza, who peaked at world number 27 in singles. I feel why there are no players from UAE if you have money, you have infrastructure, you have everything, but you don’t have the players? Mirza said. There’s a problem somewhere, so we need to tap into the problem, whatever it may be, and try to be part of a solution. For me it is important to share my experience in the places where I live, that’s why I have one in Hyderabad [since 2013] and one in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event, kicks off on February 19.

