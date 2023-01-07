Sports
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
(Last updated on January 6 at 11:00 GMT)
Derbyshire
2023 foreign players:
Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka) Details
In:
Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire) Details
Matt Lamb (Warwickshire) Details
Out:
Mikey Cohen (released) Details
Alex Hughes (retired) Details
Shan Masood (Yorkshire) Details
Dustin Melton (released) Details
Durham
2023 foreign players:
David Bedingham (South Africa) Details
In:
Nathan Sowter (Middlesex) Details
Ollie Robinson (Kent) Details
Out:
Sean Dickson (Somerset) Details
Chris Rushworth (Warwickshire) Details
Matt Salisbury (Leicestershire)
Essex
2023 foreign players:
Simon Harmer (South Africa) Details
Out:
Jack Plom (released) Details
Adam Wheater (retired) Details
Glamorgan
2023 foreign players:
Colin Ingram (South Africa) Details
Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) Details
Michael Neser (Australia) Details
In:
Harry Podmore (Kent) Details
Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy) Details
Out:
Luke Carey (released) Details
Joe Cooke (released) Details
Tom Cullen (released) Details
Michael Hogan (Kent) Details
Created by Phillips (released)
Ruaidhri Smith (released) Details
James Weigell (released) Details
Gloucestershire
2023 foreign players:
Zafar Gohar (Pakistan) Details
Marcus Harris (Australia) Details
In:
Merchant of Lange (Somerset) Details
Out:
Ian Cockbain (released) Details
Ryan Higgins (Middlesex) Details
Benny Howell (Hampshire) Details
Hampshire
2023 foreign players:
Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan) Details
Kyle Abbott (South Africa) Details
In:
Benny Howell (Gloucestershire) Details
knows
2023 foreign players:
Kane Richardson (Australia, Vitality Blast) Details
In:
Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire) Details
Michael Hogan (Glamorgan) Details
Out:
Matt Milnes (Yorkshire) Details
Harry Podmore (Glamorgan) Details
Ollie Robinson (Durham) Details
Darren Stevens (released) Details
Lancashire
Out:
Liam Hurt (released) Details
Leicestershire
2023 foreign players:
Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) Details
Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan, Vitality Blast) Details
In:
Sol Budinger (Nottinghamshire) Details
Matt Salisbury (Durham) Details
Out:
Hassan Azad (released) Details
Sam Bates (released) Details
Nat Bowley (released) Details
Alex Evans (released) Details
Gavin Griffiths (released) Details
Ben Mike (Yorkshire) Details
George Rhodes (released) Details
Abi Sakande (released) Details
middle sex
2023 foreign players:
Pieter Malan (South Africa) Details
In:
Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire) Details
Out:
Nathan Sower (Durham) Details
Northamptonshire
2023 foreign players:
Chris Lynn (Australia, Vitality Blast) Details
In:
Ollie Sale (Somerset) Details
David Willey (Yorkshire) Details
Out:
Nathan Buck (retired) Details
Ben Curran (released) Details
Brandon Glover (released) Details
Charlie Thurston (released) Details
Nottinghamshire
2023 foreign players:
Dane Paterson (South Africa) Details
In:
Tom Loten (Yorkshire) Details
Olly Stone (Warwickshire) Details
Out:
Sol Budinger (Leicestershire) Details
Zak Chappell (Derbyshire) Details
Joey Evison (Kent) Details
Somerset
In:
Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire) Details
Sean Dickson (Durham) Details
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire) Details
Out:
Merchant of Lange (Gloucestershire)
Ollie Sale (Northamptonshire) Details
Max Waller (retired) Details
Surrey
In:
Dom Sibley (Warwickshire) Details
Sussex
2023 foreign players:
Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Details
Jayden Seales (West Indies, until end of June) Details
Out:
Luke Wright (retired) Details
Warwickshire
2023 foreign players:
Hasan Ali (Pakistan, until the end of July) Details
In:
Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Details
Ed Barnard (Worcestershire) Details
Chris Rushworth (Durham) Details
Out:
Adam Hose (Worcestershire) Details
Matt Lamb (Derbyshire) Details
Dom Sibley (Surrey) Details
Ryan Sidebottom (released) Details
Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire) Details
Worcestershire
2023 foreign players:
Azhar Ali (Pakistan) Details
Michael Bracewell (New Zealand, Vitality Blast) Details
Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, Vitality Blast) Details
In:
Adam Hose (Warwickshire) Details
Matthew Waite (Yorkshire) Details
Out:
Moeen Ali (Warwickshire) Details
Jacques Banton (released) Details
Ed Barnard (Warwickshire) Details
Josh Dell (released) Details
Tom Fell (Liberated) Details
Yorkshire
2023 foreign players:
Shan Masood (Pakistan) Details
Neil Wagner (New Zealand, LV = Insurance County Championship until end of July) Details
David Wiese (Namibia, Vitality Blast) Details
In:
Jaffer Chohan (Berkshire) Details
Ben Mike (Leicestershire) Details
Matt Milnes (Kent) Details
Out:
Gary Ballance (released) Details
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset) Details
Tom Loten (Nottinghamshire) Details
Steven Patterson (retired) Details
Harry Sullivan (Released) Details
Josh Sullivan (released) Details
Matthew Waite (Worcestershire) Details
David Willey (Northamptonshire) Details
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/3010902/county-cricket-ins-and-outs-signings-and-departures-for-2023-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
