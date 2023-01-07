England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





(Last updated on January 6 at 11:00 GMT) Derbyshire 2023 foreign players:

Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka) Details In:

Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire) Details

Matt Lamb (Warwickshire) Details Out:

Mikey Cohen (released) Details

Alex Hughes (retired) Details

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) Details

Dustin Melton (released) Details Durham 2023 foreign players:

David Bedingham (South Africa) Details In:

Nathan Sowter (Middlesex) Details

Ollie Robinson (Kent) Details Out:

Sean Dickson (Somerset) Details

Chris Rushworth (Warwickshire) Details

Matt Salisbury (Leicestershire) Essex 2023 foreign players:

Simon Harmer (South Africa) Details Out:

Jack Plom (released) Details

Adam Wheater (retired) Details Glamorgan 2023 foreign players:

Colin Ingram (South Africa) Details

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) Details

Michael Neser (Australia) Details In:

Harry Podmore (Kent) Details

Zain-ul-Hassan (South Asian Cricket Academy) Details Out:

Luke Carey (released) Details

Joe Cooke (released) Details

Tom Cullen (released) Details

Michael Hogan (Kent) Details

Created by Phillips (released)

Ruaidhri Smith (released) Details

James Weigell (released) Details Gloucestershire 2023 foreign players:

Zafar Gohar (Pakistan) Details

Marcus Harris (Australia) Details In:

Merchant of Lange (Somerset) Details Out:

Ian Cockbain (released) Details

Ryan Higgins (Middlesex) Details

Benny Howell (Hampshire) Details Hampshire 2023 foreign players:

Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan) Details

Kyle Abbott (South Africa) Details In:

Benny Howell (Gloucestershire) Details knows 2023 foreign players:

Kane Richardson (Australia, Vitality Blast) Details In:

Joey Evison (Nottinghamshire) Details

Michael Hogan (Glamorgan) Details Out:

Matt Milnes (Yorkshire) Details

Harry Podmore (Glamorgan) Details

Ollie Robinson (Durham) Details

Darren Stevens (released) Details Lancashire Out:

Liam Hurt (released) Details Leicestershire 2023 foreign players:

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) Details

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan, Vitality Blast) Details In:

Sol Budinger (Nottinghamshire) Details

Matt Salisbury (Durham) Details Out:

Hassan Azad (released) Details

Sam Bates (released) Details

Nat Bowley (released) Details

Alex Evans (released) Details

Gavin Griffiths (released) Details

Ben Mike (Yorkshire) Details

George Rhodes (released) Details

Abi Sakande (released) Details middle sex 2023 foreign players:

Pieter Malan (South Africa) Details In:

Ryan Higgins (Gloucestershire) Details Out:

Nathan Sower (Durham) Details Northamptonshire 2023 foreign players:

Chris Lynn (Australia, Vitality Blast) Details In:

Ollie Sale (Somerset) Details

David Willey (Yorkshire) Details Out:

Nathan Buck (retired) Details

Ben Curran (released) Details

Brandon Glover (released) Details

Charlie Thurston (released) Details Nottinghamshire 2023 foreign players:

Dane Paterson (South Africa) Details In:

Tom Loten (Yorkshire) Details

Olly Stone (Warwickshire) Details Out:

Sol Budinger (Leicestershire) Details

Zak Chappell (Derbyshire) Details

Joey Evison (Kent) Details Somerset In:

Shoaib Bashir (Berkshire) Details

Sean Dickson (Durham) Details

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire) Details Out:

Merchant of Lange (Gloucestershire)

Ollie Sale (Northamptonshire) Details

Max Waller (retired) Details Surrey In:

Dom Sibley (Warwickshire) Details Sussex 2023 foreign players:

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) Details

Jayden Seales (West Indies, until end of June) Details Out:

Luke Wright (retired) Details Warwickshire 2023 foreign players:

Hasan Ali (Pakistan, until the end of July) Details In:

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Details

Ed Barnard (Worcestershire) Details

Chris Rushworth (Durham) Details Out:

Adam Hose (Worcestershire) Details

Matt Lamb (Derbyshire) Details

Dom Sibley (Surrey) Details

Ryan Sidebottom (released) Details

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire) Details Worcestershire 2023 foreign players:

Azhar Ali (Pakistan) Details

Michael Bracewell (New Zealand, Vitality Blast) Details

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand, Vitality Blast) Details In:

Adam Hose (Warwickshire) Details

Matthew Waite (Yorkshire) Details Out:

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire) Details

Jacques Banton (released) Details

Ed Barnard (Warwickshire) Details

Josh Dell (released) Details

Tom Fell (Liberated) Details Yorkshire 2023 foreign players:

Shan Masood (Pakistan) Details

Neil Wagner (New Zealand, LV = Insurance County Championship until end of July) Details

David Wiese (Namibia, Vitality Blast) Details In:

Jaffer Chohan (Berkshire) Details

Ben Mike (Leicestershire) Details

Matt Milnes (Kent) Details Out:

Gary Ballance (released) Details

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Somerset) Details

Tom Loten (Nottinghamshire) Details

Steven Patterson (retired) Details

Harry Sullivan (Released) Details

Josh Sullivan (released) Details

Matthew Waite (Worcestershire) Details

David Willey (Northamptonshire) Details

