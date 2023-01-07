Women’s Tennis Gear for Spring Slate Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Georgia Tech women’s tennis announced its spring slate on Friday, and the Yellow Jackets are set to open next week’s 2023 at the Carolina Kickoff. The spring calendar features nine home games at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, including six Atlantic Coast Conference games. Action gets underway with the final tune-up for dual match play at the Carolina Kickoff, January 13-15, hosted by the University of South Carolina. The Yellow Jackets will play their only home game on January 20, hosting city rivals Georgia State at 4 p.m. before traveling to Berkeley, California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, January 27-29. California hosts Georgia Tech, San Diego and Princeton with one spot on the line to compete in February’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships. After a pair of out-of-conference road games, the University of Washington will play host to the prestigious ITA National Team Indoor Championships, showcasing 16 of the top women’s Division I teams in a four-day tournament Feb. 10-13. Tech returns from Seattle to welcome Gonzaga to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on February 18, before meeting Georgia in Athens on February 19. ACC play begins with a four-game swing away, but after an extended stay away from Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets play the next five games at home to North Carolina (March 10), Duke (March 12), Boston College (March 17), Syracuse ( March 19) and UCF (March 23). After hosting the UCF Knights in their final non-conference game, Georgia Tech plays three league games away from Atlanta before closing ACC play at home, welcoming Florida State on April 14 and Miami on April 16. The ACC Tennis Championship returns to the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, NC, and will be played April 19-23. NCAA Tournament action kicks off the weekend of May 5 at campus locations with first and second round action. Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics through the Annual athletic scholarship fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit opfund.org. Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

