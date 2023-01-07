Watching buffs to build momentum Saturday against Oregon State

THE SEASON: Colorado is 10-6 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12 Conference after defeating Oregon 68-41 on January 5. The Buffaloes have won six of seven overall and five straight overall.

The Buffaloes picked up their first league win of the season with a 73–70 decision at Stanford on December 29. Colorado then fell 80-76 in California on December 31. , the Buffaloes have won at least one game in their last eight multi-game Pac-12 road trips.

Colorado completed the non-conference portion of their schedule at 8-3. With the 86-78 victory over Southern Utah on Dec. 21, head coach Tad Boyle earned his 262nd Colorado win, breaking a tie with Sox Walseth for the program’s highest point.

Colorado held Oregon to 41 points and 26.9 percent of the field, the second fewest by any Buffaloes conference opponent in the Pac-12 era (33 vs. Utah, Dec 31, 2011).

Colorado held Oregon to 19 points and six first half field goals, the fewest by a Pac-12 opponent at the CU Events Center since the Buffaloes held the Ducks to six field goals and 17 points on February 2, 2019.

Oregon made just 1 of 14 from the 3-point line. The Ducks’ lone three-pointer made and 7.1 percent from the arc was the lowest by a CU opponent since Oregon State shot 5.9 percent (1-17) on February 15, 2020 in Corvallis.

Colorado leads the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds (11.6 orpg) while ranking second in steals (8.1 spg), third in scoring (75.6 ppg), turnover margin (+0.8), and rebound margin (+5 .4), fourth in overall rebounding (38.8 rpg), defensive boards (27.2 drpg), and scoring margin (+7.5) and fifth in total shooting (.459), assists (14.0 apg) and assist- to turnover ratio (1.1).

sophomore KJ Simpson leads Colorado with 18.7 points and 3.8 assists per game. He also leads the Buffalos in field goals (99), three-pointers (29) and free throws made (53).

Simpson earned his second Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on January 2, averaging 28.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals during the Bay Area road split. He shot 48.8 percent from the field (21-43) and 83.3 percent from the free throw line (10-12).

Simpson had a monster game at Stanford, scoring a career-high 31 points, hitting 11 of 23 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. He is the first Buffalo to have multiple 30-point games in a single season since Derrick White had four in 2016/17. His 31 points were the most by a Buffalo since White had 31 against Arizona in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Pac-12 Tournament.

Simpson’s 23 field goal attempts were the most by a Buffalo in regulation since Richard Roby had 24 against Pepperdine on December 4, 2006. Overall, the 23 were the most since Askia Booker had 23 in a 43-point effort in a triple overtime win about USC on January 29, 2015.

Against Cal, Simpson had 25 points on 10 of 20 shots, along with five assists and a pair of steals. He scored 16 of his points in the final 2:06 of the game, as the Buffaloes nearly erased a 21-point deficit in the second half.

On the Pac-12 charts, Simpson is second in scoring, seventh in assists, eighth in steals (1.5 spg), ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6), 11th in free throw percentage (.779) and 20th in 3-point shooting (.354).

Junior forward Tristan da Silva averages 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field, leading the team in steals and second in the other three categories.

Da Silva scored a career-high 30 points in the win over Oregon, hitting 11 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. His field goals tied for a career high with 11 field goals, as were his seven free throw attempts (5 of 7) and three steals. Da Silva has stolen three times in four of the last six games and has averaged 2.3 steals (total of 18) over the last eight games.

Da Silva recorded his first career double-double with 20 points and a personal best 10 rebounds against Southern Utah. He has averaged 19.3 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last six games.

On the Pac-12 charts, da Silva ranks seventh in stealing (1.5 spg), 10th in scoring and 13th in overall shooting, 15th in defensive rebounds (4.1 drpg), and 17th in 3-point percentage (.365).

Junior J’Vonne Hadley leads the Buffaloes in rebounding (6.6 rpg) and field goal shooting (.540) with an average of 9.3 points per game. Hadley recorded career highs with 17 points on eight field goals made in California. He shot 8 out of 11 from the field, having only made 8 out of 22 in the previous three games.

On the Pac-12 charts, he ranks second in offensive boards (2.8 orpg), 10th in overall rebounding, and 11th in field goal percentage.

sophomore Lawson Love leads Colorado in blocks (16) while ranking fifth in rebounding (4.1 rpg) and assists (19). Lovering had career highs with 10 points and five field goals at Stanford. His five field goals came on just six tries.

Lovering is 12th in the Pac-12 in blocks at 1.1 per game.

Nick Clifford averages 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while ranking third on the team in assists with 29. Clifford had 12 points, four rebounds in the win over Oregon.

Julian Hammond III has an average of 6.8 points and is second on the team with 32 assists. Hammond started for the first time this season and responded with a career-high 16 points against Oregon.

Hammond has averaged 10 points over the last five games. He had back-to-back 11-point games against Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.

Luke O’Brien averages 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. O’Brien had a career and team season-high 11 rebounds, along with six points, against Oregon. It was only Colorado’s fourth double-digit rebound of the season.

He had a season-high 12 points at Stanford, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts. O’Brien had come into play after hitting just 3 of 20 from long range. Prior to the Cal game, O’Brien had scored in double figures in three straight games, a mark he scored just once in his first 52 collegiate games.

O’Brien shoots 17 of 29 (.586) over the last five games.

ABOUT THE BEAVERS: Oregon State is 7-8 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12. The Beavers have lost twice in a row, both on the road, to Oregon (77-68) on December 31 and Utah (79-60) on January 5. Oregon State averages 65.1 points per game, second to last in the Pac-12. The Beavers lead the conference in free throw shooting with 75.8 percent. Defensively, OSU allows 66.5 points while opponents shoot 41.1 percent.

Jordan Pope leads Oregon State with 12.8 points and 2.7 points per game. He also leads the Beavers in 26 3-point field goals and has the fourth best free throw percentage in the Pac-12 (.857). Glen Taylor Jr. is second on the team in scoring (11.9 ppg) and assists (38). Dzmitry Ryuny averages 6.1 points and leads OSU in rebounding with 5.3 per appearance.

SET OF RECORDS: This will be the 31st meeting between Colorado and Oregon State with the Buffaloes holding a 20-10 lead. Colorado has won five of the last six meetings, including the season win last year. Colorado has won 11 of Boulder’s 14 all-time meetings.

SCORING IN BLUSH: With Tristan da Silva 30-point effort against Oregon, marking the first time since 2014-15 that the Buffaloes have had two different players score at least 30 points in a game (along with KJ Simpson ). Askia Booker had two games over 30 points (30 vs. Arizona on January 15, 2015 and 43 at USC on January 29, 2015), while Josh Scott had the other (32 vs. Washington State on March 7, 2015)

Da Silva and Simpson have combined for seven games over 25 points, the most since Derrick White (7) and Xavier Johnson (2) played nine games together in 2016/17.

SCORING IN BUNCHES II: A pair of individual scoring streaks not achieved in over five years have already happened twice this season by two different players.

Tristan da Silva had three consecutive games over 20 points to complete the non-conference schedule. He is the first Buffalo to accomplish that since Derrick White in the final three games of the 2016-17 season (two Pac-12 tournaments, one NIT).

In that span, da Silva had twice more than 25 points, which had not happened since George King scored 25 in back-to-back games against Mercer and Air Force on November 19-26, 2017.