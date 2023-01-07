Sports
A&T Welcomes New Head Football Coach Vincent Brown to AggieLand!!
EAST GREENBORO North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III announced Friday that he has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program as its new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in the program’s history.
A&T will hold an introductory press conference for Coach Brown in the Deese Ballroom in the Student Center on campus on Monday, January 9 at 1 p.m.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Brown became a second-round pick for the New England Patriots in 1988 and a three-time All-Pro linebacker. linebacker coach. In 2022, the tribe went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Tribe won a share of the regular season title and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division I-FCS playoff.
“When we went through the list of things we looked for in a head coach as North Carolina A&T football entered the Colonial Athletic Association, Vincent Brown checked all the boxes. He will be an excellent fit for our university, our athletic department and the young men he leads. Coach Brown has a significant familiarity and understanding of what it takes to win in the Colonial, he has an extensive and proud history with HBCUs and played and coached at the NFL level.
A&T football in North Carolina has always been about greatness and competing for championships. We expect the tradition of winning to continue with Coach Brown’s experience.”
Brown led an opportunistic defense last season. The Tribe led the nation in fumble recovery (15) and ranked sixth nationally in turnovers achieved (25). William & Mary also had the sixth-best third-down defense in the nation, allowing opponents to use just 31.5 percent of their third-down opportunities. The Tribe’s defense led the CAA in third place defense, recovering fumbles, defenses in the red zone, and turnovers won.
In addition, William & Mary sophomore linebacker John Pius received the CAA defensive player of the year award, and defensive back Jalen Jones claimed defensive rookie of the year. Pius joined three other Trible players in the CAA’s first team defense. Meanwhile, Jones joined two of his teammates as second team members for all conferences.
“I am humbled and honored to be in this position to lead this program,” Brown said. “Thank you to Chancellor (Harold L. Martin) and Athletic Director Hilton and everyone involved in the search process for placing the future of these young men in our hands. Thank you to my dear wife, Chandra and our children; this would not be possible being without you. I love you. Thank you to the amazing coaches who have impacted my life over the years, especially Al Groh, Bill Parcells and Mike London. Thank you for your guidance.
Our goal as a football academy is to be excellent and to operate within the core values of the university. We want to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the field, constantly competing for championships. The program will be run with passion, purpose and integrity so that faculty, staff, students and alumni can shout Aggie Pride and know we will represent them well.”
Brown has also made Division I collegiate coaching stops at Howard University (2017-18), UConn (2014-16), the University of Virginia (2010-13), and the University of Richmond (2008-09). In addition, he was a graduate assistant at UVa. in 2007, having been the Dallas Cowboys inside linebackers coach in 2006. His prior coaching experience included a four-year stint as an assistant coach at Meadowcreek High School near Atlanta. At the same time, he also served as the school’s deputy athletic director for a year.
Brown earned NFL All-Pro honors for three consecutive seasons from 1991-93 before retiring as a New England Patriot in 1995. Playing collegiately at Mississippi Valley State, Brown earned Kodak All-America honors as a senior in 1987. He was a second-team Associated Press All-American as a junior. A three-time all-conference pick, Brown set a school record for career tackles (570), leading the team in his last three seasons in that statistical category. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice.
Brown and his wife, Chandra, have four children: Dane, Vincent II, Raven, and Jorian.
