Daniil Medvedev marches into Adelaide SFs | ATP tour





Daniil Medvedev’s impressive start to the 2023 season continued on Friday at the Adelaide International 1, where the world No. 7 defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals on the hard court ATP 250 event. After fending off two 15/40 break points to hold in his opening service game, third-seeded Medvedev turned in an impressive quarter-final performance in his first tour-level encounter with Khachanov since 2019. He won four games in a row from 2- 3 to claim the first set and didn’t panic when he was broken early in the second, taking five consecutive games 1–3 to take a comfortable 78th-minute win. It’s been a long time, Medvedev said in his court interview. We haven’t played since 2019, which is quite a long time. Hopefully we can play more matches in later stages of tournaments. It’s never easy. I’m happy that I was able to really raise my level, especially at the end of both sets, and I’m very happy that I made it through to the semi-finals. Medvedev has yet to drop another set this week in Adelaide, passing Lorenzo Sonego and Miomir Kecmanovic in his first two rounds. Fourteen of his 15 tour-level titles have been won on hard courts, and he will hope to surface one step closer to winning another trophy when he takes on Novak Djokovic or seventh seed Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals. I think one of them has a lot of titles and really likes to play in Australia! Medvedev said of Djokovic when asked about his potential opponents in the semifinals. I think he hasn’t lost here for a long time, but I’m going to watch their game. You never know what’s going to happen. Denis is such a strong player, and even if he hasn’t managed to beat Novak yet, one day this moment will come, because he is such a strong player. In the bottom half of the draw in Adelaide, Sebastian Korda and Yoshihito Nishioka will meet in the semi-finals after taking contrasting wins in the quarter-finals on Friday. Straight-set victories against Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut had seen Korda start his season in South Australia in style, making it three in a row by flying past Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-1 to reach the last four of to reach the tournament debut. Korda converted five of nine break points in 86 minutes to victory against Sinner, who took a medical timeout at the end of the first set and later retired from doubles due to a left hip problem. Korda is now 11-3 since early October. In contrast, his upcoming semi-final opponent, Nishioka, was taken the distance by home qualifier Alexei Popyrin in a heart-pounding encounter lasting two hours and 46 minutes. World No. 120 Popyrin fired 27 aces in his third ATP Tour quarterfinal, but two-time tour-level title winner Nishioka stuck with his big opponent before accelerating to a 7-6(4), 6-7(8) ), 6-2 victory. Nishioka arrived in Australia after some outstanding results in the second half of the 2022 season. He reached the championship game in Washington in August before beating then world No. 2 Casper Ruud en route to his second ATP Tour title in Seoul in October.

