Where to stay in Marrakech on your trip to this unique Moroccan city

Travelers visiting Morocco will be sure to spend a few days in Marrakesh before heading to the Sahara, visiting Casablanca, heading to coastal Essaouira, seeing the blue city of Chefchaouen via Fes, or venturing to Spain via Tangier. Marrakesh is a unique city with a lot of history, shops and street performances to enjoy. A great option when staying in this historic North African city is to book a traditional Riad, a hotel with a secluded courtyard, amenities and often an indoor pool. Check out these unique accommodations in the city (with epic views) for an unforgettable stay in Marrakesh.
10/10 Riad Palais Des Princesses
This traditional Riad features a scenic courtyard where guests can dine or view the impressive foundations. The decor is exquisite and the rooms are comfortable with attention to detail, right down to flower petals on the beds. Guests can soak in a traditional hot tub, swim in the indoor pool or get a massage.
9/10 The gardens of the medina
The rooms are beautifully decorated and the outdoor pool is like a hidden oasis in the middle of the city. This nice hotel is just a 15-minute drive from Jemaa el-Fnaa and Agdal Gardens. The best part is the traditional hammam (spa).
8/10 The Olive Grove
The Olivar Palace in Marrakech has an array of amenities that make travelers feel like they are staying in a real palace. A traditional hammam, cooking classes, karaoke, evening entertainment, table tennis, plunge pool and infinity pool ensure guests are always entertained during their stay. Compared to a traditional Riad, this hotel feels more like an all-inclusive resort in terms of the extensive grounds and variety of activities.
7/10 Hotel Riu Tikida Palmeraie
This family-friendly hotel in Marrakech is perfect for couples traveling with children. It has a kids’ club, a playground and babysitting services are available. Complimentary breakfast enhances the guest experience. Relax in the pool, get a massage in the spa or challenge your family to a game of table tennis.
6/10 Riad Spa Le Secret by Zoraida
Stay in a beautiful Riad just a few steps from the Bahia Palace and 5 minutes from the Dar Si Said Museum. This beautiful hotel in Marrakech features historic architecture, a traditional hammam bath, rooftop viewpoints, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Guests can eat in the on-site restaurant or venture out to try the local cuisine in the city
5/10 La Sultana Marrakech
Travelers on a hefty budget can live in luxury by staying at La Sultana Marrakech, right in the heart of the city. The hotel is 15 minutes from iconic sites such as Jemaa el-Fnaa and Moulay Al Yazid Mosque. The rooms and interiors are lavish with intricate details, crystal chandeliers, beautiful rugs and scenic views of the distant mountains.
4/10 Domain of Tameslohte
This lovely hotel offers an affordable way to experience the traditional architecture and beauty of Marrakesh, just outside the city The hotel is approximately 12 km from both the Royal Club Equestrian Center and Oasiria Water Park. The hotel has a spa, outdoor pool and space to practice yoga.
3/10 Riad Medina Art
Just a few minutes walk from Jemaa el-Fnaa and the Dar Tiskiwin Museum, the Riad Medina Art is a great choice for accommodation in the heart of Marrakech. It offers the traditional Riad experience with a courtyard, tastefully decorated rooms and amenities such as an indoor pool and spa. The hotel also offers dry cleaning services and a 24-hour front desk.
2/10 Riad Al Mendili Kasbah Private Resort & Spa
Only 13 minutes by car from La Plage Rouge, this Riad has a beautiful interior, epic views of the city from the outdoor terrace and a beautiful outdoor pool. Relax in the spa, get a massage or enjoy one of the many activities available through the Riad. These include bike rental, cooking classes and hiking.
1/10 Villa Du Cedre
Travelers visiting Marrakech with a large group of family or friends should consider booking private accommodations such as this villa. With 5 bedrooms, the villa can accommodate up to 10 people and offers a great experience with many of the same amenities as a hotel. The villa has a beautiful outdoor pool, an outdoor dining terrace, mountain views and an outdoor kitchen, and is surrounded by greenery.