Sports
No. 5 Tigers open season at Super 16 in Las Vegas
AUBURN, Ala. The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off the 2023 season Saturday night at the inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas. The Tigers will face No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA in a quad encounter at the Orleans Arena at 8 PM CT.
“This is full power for us to start the season,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “We are starting to run against three former national champions. We are looking forward to being part of the big game on Saturday. It just says a lot about how far this program has come and shows all the hard work this team has put in.”
Auburn’s opponents on Saturday night have won their last four league titles. The Sooners took the crown in 2019 and 2022, while Michigan took it all in 2021 and the Bruins finished first in 2018.
“The last three teams to win the national champion will be on our floor,” said Graba. “However, it is still our first meeting. We want to win and score high, but there are still things to happen in the first meeting that we don’t want to forget. We are excited to be a part of this and to see where we stand against these historic programs.”
The Tigers will compete in the fourth of four sessions over two days and the encounter will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
POTENTIAL LINEUP
The 2023 Auburn gymnastics squad brings a wealth of experience this season as the team only lost two routines as of 2022. The provisional lineup includes a fifth year, five seniors, two juniors and four sophomores.
Auburn starts the Super 16 finals session on bars in the first rotation. The Tigers return all the routines of a 2022 team that finished fifth in the regular season with an NQS of 49,490.
All Americans Derrien Gobourne and Sunisa Lee will add a wealth of talent to the lineup as Gobourne took national runner-up in the event and Lee was the SEC bar champion. Seniors Adelaide on Saturday and Cassie Stevens have been mainstays in bars throughout their careers and are among the top eight.
Juniors Olivia Hollingsworth and Gabby McLaughlin have also worked their way into the potential lineup of bars while sophomores Sophia Grotto and senior Anna Summer also compete for a spot.
The Tigers go to beam for rotation two, returning all of last year’s routines as well. Auburn finished fourth nationally with an NQS of 49,485.
The squad will be led by All-Americans Lee and Groth. Lee is the NCAA champion in the event, while Groth is a two-time All-American and All-SEC performer on beam. McLaughlin, Hollingsworth, Stevens and Sr Arias Brusch all back from last year’s lineup with great scoring potential while senior Morgan Leigh Oldham and sophomores Sarah Hubbard have earned a spot in the top eight.
Auburn takes to the floor for the third rotation, returning all but one routine from the previous season. Gobourne is the floor lineup headliner after finishing second nationally last year and earning two All-America honors at the event.
Brusch, Lee and Stevens also return from the line-up that was sixth nationally with a 49,500 NQS. Hollingsworth, Hubbard, McLaughlin and Oldham have also earned top eight spots for the side.
The Tigers finished the game on vault, an event that saw them finish fifth in the nation with a 49.400. All-American Gobourne and Hubbard, as well as Lee and Stevens, will be looking to bring solid 10.0 vaults this year. Joining them in the top eight is sophomore Anna Brown as well as Groth, Hollingsworth and Sabados.
NEXT ONE
The Tigers start Southeastern Conference competition next week and travel to conference champion and No. 2 Florida. Auburn and the Gators battle at 6:30 PM CT on ESPN2 in Gainesville.
