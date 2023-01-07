live scores, updates, weather Day 4 start time, statement, Usman Khawaja

Allan Border has urged Pat Cummins to declare before play begins on day four of the third Test between Australia and South Africa, while Isa Guha has criticized the state of the SCG covers.

Usman Khawaja said it would be harsh if he was denied the chance to claim his first Test double century, but play has since been further delayed.

From 11:55 am, the big blankets were finally off the SCG wicket, with a field inspection at 12:45 pm. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts only a 30 percent chance of rain for the rest of the day, with the chance getting smaller in the afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph reports concerns about the condition of the wicket, with ground crews concerned about its dampness after long rains.

The news comes after Isa Guha mentioned the quality of ground cover in Australia compared to England.

Australia vs England (in the T20 World Cup)…it was so soaked in the outfield at the MCG. The covers were really pathetic, she said on Fox Cricket.

For a terrain the size of the MCG and as iconic as the SCG…you think about all the history and tradition, I’m really amazed at the level of coverage on the terrain. You would think they could invest in some better covers.

You have the hover covers at Lords coming off very quickly and at the Oval it literally covers the whole ground across the square for moments like this where bowlers look around the pitch ends where it can be a bit dangerous.

I’m pretty baffled it isn’t better equipped.

Meanwhile, Khawaja is stranded at 195. Matt Renshaw, who tested positive for Covid at the start of the game but has since been cleared, is five not out.

With another delay, after day three play in Sydney was washed out by rain, Border said he would now make a hard decision given the team-first culture established in the Australian group.

Look, 195 not out isn’t that bad. I think if you have a mantra of team first, you have to take that individual performance out of the mind, Border said on Fox Cricket.

What is your best option to win the game, and it is to go bowling as soon as possible. I’d be booed all the way for sure, but how bad would it be tomorrow night if we’ve got one wicket up and a few overs to go, and you’re gone because of bad light? And you just say, oh dear, that half hour is wasted.

It’s harsh, but I’d explain now.

Rain, rain, more rain: Day 3 left

After day three was wiped out, Khawaja told reporters, “I think it would be pretty harsh if he (Cummins) bowled right away. I don’t think that’s going to happen.

He cracks a few jokes… (saying) I’ve informed (South African skipper) Dean Elgar that we want a bowl to eat right away.

We can go out and make a few more runs real quick, or we can declare almost immediately. I’m not the captain… I don’t make those decisions, said the batsman.

Khawaja would have been pleased to learn earlier in the day that it looked like Cummins was intent on batting, with Kerry OKeeffe predicting wickets to fall in pursuit of a 550 run target.

Usman Khawaja is approaching a double century. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP) Source: AFP

Our information is that Pat Cummins intends to continue, he is not declaring tonight, OKeeffe continued. Fox Crickets Test Match Extra delay daily prior to Saturday.

That may change as the covers are still on, but the prospects of play are pretty good. Cummins plans to score 50-70 more, so not just Usman’s tokenism completing this double century.

There are batters [that are] that will be good theater as players like Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw and Cummins himself will have their ears pinned back as this mantra around the team is all about team-first, then wickets fall chasing the statement.

I think they are looking at around 550. But Usman has the first chance to complete a great renaissance story.

However, Mark Waugh also warned Cummins against hitting too long, as Australia did in last year’s Sydney Test against England.

Last year at the SCG, Pat Cummins hit too long, he said.

After that he’s been pretty good so far, I think his statements have been good, but I don’t see the need to keep hitting after Khawaja gets his double hundred.

Move on, get the game moving.

Cricket fans hope the rain stops. Photo: Tim Hunter. Source: News Corp Australia

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c) Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Another deciding factor for Cummins is the condition of the SCG field after three days of rain interruptions.

The frequent rain and covering of the wicket have prevented the pitch from drying out and deteriorating with wear, benefiting Australia’s two selected spinners, Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar.

Australia entered the game with only two selected front-line pacemen – Josh Hazlewood and Cummins – making their task even more difficult if the pitch isn’t as conducive to spin as the hosts had hoped.

Khawaja marvels in stunning SCG century

Australia is pushing for a series of whitewashes to secure a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

Time is the enemy. An outcome is very unlikely, let’s face it, but it’s still possible, Khawaja said.

South Africa, of course, aren’t too worried about the weather as they try to avoid the shame of a 3-0 thrashing.

Australia are 2-0 ahead in the series after winning the opening Test by a six-wicket defeat at Brisbane in two days and then beating the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs at Melbourne.