Christian McCaffrey could miss week 18

The news: 49ers Christian McCaffrey did not train on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: McCaffrey has missed back-to-back workouts to start the week, which doesn’t bode well for his Sunday availability against the Cardinals. Fantasy managers will have a better indication of his game status after Friday’s practice reports, but realistically, McCaffrey is unlikely to play much in this game, even if he passes, as San Francisco is a heavy favorite and has Super Bowl aspirations. The regular season finale is not the time to gamble with his health. In the event that McCaffrey is ruled out, Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason would fill the void.

The news: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III and RB DeeJay Dallas did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Walker III and Dallas both have ankle injuries and have missed consecutive practices. Both running backs have struggled with injuries in recent weeks. It is important that fantasy managers check Friday’s practice reports. The game has playoff implications, as the Seahawks could clinch a spot on Sunday night if they beat the Rams and the Lions beat the Packers.

The news: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett did not practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Lockett has missed consecutive practices, but head coach Pete Caroll says he is “determined” to play. Lockett suffered a leg injury in Week 17 against the Jets after returning from a hand injury. While returning to the game, Lockett is still having some injury issues as the Seahawks prepare to play the Rams in Week 18. More clarity will be provided by his Friday practice status. Lockett should be seen as a flexible option because of his risk of re-injury.

The news: Cardinals RB James Conner did not practice Thursday due to knee and shin injuries.

Need a boom-or-bust contender for your critical fantasy soccer game? Here are some suggestions: Gene Smith has not risen or broken in a month. He has a 25% chance of changing that and boom (22 plus fantasy points) this weekend against the Rams. Aaron Jones has twice as many top weeks as top weeks this season, but in a win-or-go home spot against the Lions on Sunday night, his bust potential (27%) far outweighs the chance of him booming and hitting 22 fantasy points (8 %). Michael Evans was the star of Week 17, but be careful assuming he repeats: his chances of breaking (27%, less than seven fantasy points) are slightly higher than his chances of explosions (25%, more than 23 fantasy points). Can Devonta Smith boom for a third game in a row (and the fourth time in a six-game span)? He has an 8% chance to grow (score at least 17.5 fantasy points) and become a true league winner in our standard league structure. Darren Waller has bounced off injury in two of his three games and has a 23% chance of taking three out of four this weekend.

What it means in fantasy: That’s consecutive missed practices for Conner. The Cardinals are out of the playoffs, so Conner is a candidate to be ruled out against the 49ers on Sunday. Conner is still under contract with Arizona heading into 2023, so keeping him healthy should be a priority. In the event that Conner is ruled out, Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram would form a running back committee for the Cardinals.

The news: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs did not train Thursday due to hip and oblique injuries.

What it means in fantasy: Jacobs missed two practices this week due to personal reasons and is doubtful for Week 18 against the Chiefs. The Raiders’ playoff hopes were dashed after losing to the 49ers in Week 17, but Jacobs will likely play in Week 18. He’s looking to finish an incredible season and be a free agent in 2023. Jacobs is also currently leading the league rushing with 1,608 yards. Nick Chubb is second with 1,448 rushing yards.

The news: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson were placed on injured reserve and RB Brian Robinson Jr. did not train on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: This news should come as no surprise to fantasy managers, as the Commanders have already been eliminated from postseason combat. Due to a knee injury, Robinson has missed consecutive practices and is unlikely to play against the Cowboys in Week 18. In addition, a cynic might point out that a win could change the Commanders’ NFL draft position in 2023. Jonathan Williams would be Washington’s leader back if Robinson is ruled out.

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

What it means in fantasy: Samuel has been sidelined with ankle and knee injuries since the week 14 game against the Buccaneers. He was a full participant in two consecutive training sessions. In a game against the Cardinals, in which the 49ers are heavy favorites, Samuel is unlikely to play a full streak of snaps. San Francisco may have won the NFC West, but Sunday’s game is not without its stakes. With a win over the Cardinals and a loss for the Eagles to the Giants, the 49ers would win the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks did not train on Thursday due to a groin injury.

What it means in fantasy: Burks is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars. He has suffered three separate injuries during his rookie season, with a turf toe injury being the most recent. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he believes Burks will be fine for Saturday’s game, but this news isn’t optimal for a Titans team playing on a short week (Saturday), with the winner of this game facing the AFC South takes. The circumstances make it hard to trust Burks as anything more than a flexible option for a tough Titans attack with Joshua Dobbs at the center.

The news: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Johnson missed practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury. In terms of fantasy points per game, he has disappointed fantasy managers this season with an average of 10.8. He caught only 84 of 137 targets and did not score a touchdown. Johnson is a flexible option against the Browns for an 8-8 Steelers team with a real shot at making the playoffs. The Steelers qualify for the postseason if they beat Cleveland, losing both the Dolphins and Patriots.

