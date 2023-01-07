Boston College Mens Hockey vs. UMass Minutemen: Frozen Fenway Preview





We went out! After earning a split at the end of 2022 Arizona state University in the warm desert, the Eagles return to freakishly hot Massachusetts in January to take on the UMass Minutemen at Fenway Park. The Eagles have the late game in the doubleheader and then take the ice UConn and Northeast face each other. WHO: Boston College Eagles (7-6-4, 5-3-3 HEA) v #15 UMass Minutemen (9-7-3, 3-6-1 HEA) WHERE: Fenway Park, Boston, MA WHEN: Saturday January 7. Puck falls at 6 p.m. HOW TO WATCH: The game is live on NESN. FOLLOW: @bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter. EXAMPLE: The Minutemen are having an interesting season. After starting the year 5-1-1 in October, they went to 2-4-1 in November, followed by a 1-2-1 performance in December. In league games, the Minutemen are 3-6-1, recording wins against Merrimack, UNH, and UMass-Lowell. Heading into Frozen Fenway, UMass comes off a 3-0 shutout of Brown. Freshman forward Kenny Connors leads the Minutemen in points with 17 in 16 games, followed by second year defenseman Scott Morrow, who has 16 points in 19 games. In the net, sophomore Luke Pavicich appears to have taken the starting position, with a .931 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA. The last timeout, the Eagles shared a weekend with Arizona State, earning a 5-2 win in the first game before dropping a 2-1 decision in the second game despite handily outrunning the Sun Devils goods. Sun Devils goaltender TJ Semptimphelter had a .976 save percentage against the Eagles that night. BC were also without Cutter Gauthier, their leading scorer that weekend, so seeing the offense take so many shots and earn a split was pretty promising. Gauthier, along with Connors and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko, just finished representing the United States at the 2023 World Juniors tournament, where they came away with the bronze medal after beating Sweden. It remains to be seen if they are fit for next Saturday’s game, if so each team will be at full strength. While every game is a good test for the Eagles, it will be interesting to see how they fare 1) away from home and 2) against a team that has had a heavy conference schedule at the start of the season. The last time the Eagles played at Fenway was in 2017, where they came away with a 3-1 win against the Providence Friars. If there’s one thing the NHL Winter Classic taught us this past weekend, it’s that a game at Fenway should be pretty fun! Go Eagles!

