Saturday Calendar | Calendar | joplinglobe.com

GALENA, CAN.: Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.

JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Celebration Church, 1302 S. Duquesne Road. The professional development group meets every Saturday morning to improve communication and leadership skills. Details: David Wells, 417-385-3191, [email protected]

JOPLIN: Kids Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 Riviera. Event includes bird watchers from Ozark Gateway Audubon Society Chapter. Particulars: 417-629-3434.

JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Holiday market highlighted. Features fresh produce, freshly baked breads and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan products and more. Data: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com.

JOPLIN: She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m., Studio 124, 124 S. Main. Maps: $15. Data: 417-622-6470.

PITTSBURG, CAN.: Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Data: 620-231-8310.

WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Market Pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Products, breakfast, music and more. Free kids meals served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Details: 417-438-5833.

WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 PM, with smoking and non-smoking rooms. Data: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.

SUNDAY

JOPLIN: Line dance classes, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and above. Details: 417-483-3077.

MONDAY

JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and above welcome. Details: 417-483-3077.

JOPLIN: Parkinson’s disease support group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760.

JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club Practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and abilities. Data: 417-319-1441.

JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7 p.m., 1802 W. Second. Mixed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8:30 pm Details: [email protected]

WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensiibly meeting, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. The weigh-in starts at 4:30 PM. First meeting free, subsequent meetings require membership. Data: 417-392-7356.

TUESDAY

JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. A new program every week. Lunch Cost: $15. Details: [email protected]

JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 5:30 p.m., Granny Shaffers, 2802 N. Range Line. First meeting free, subsequent meetings require membership. Particulars: 417-434-3648.

JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to everyone from the age of 12. Particulars: 417-529-5251.

JOPLIN: Co-Dependents Anonymous, 5:45 p.m., ROCC, 1402 S. Main. Details: 417-673-8313.

WEDNESDAY

JOPLIN: Begin line dance, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Joplin Square Dance Center, 1802 W. Second. Cost: $5. Details: 805-427-4359.

JOPLIN: Joplin Table Tennis Club Practice, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Memorial Education Center, 825 S. Pearl. Open to all ages and abilities. Data: 417-319-1441.

JOPLIN: “Evidence,” 7:30 p.m., Joplin Little Theater, 3009 W. First. Play features adult language and situations. Tickets: $18, $15 for students and seniors. Particulars: 417-623-3638.

PITTSBURG, CAN: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 p.m., 11th and Broadway. Data: 620-231-8310.

THURSDAY

CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Gather Wisely, 5:30 p.m., 2209 Benjamin Drive. First meeting free, subsequent meetings require membership. Details: 417-358-7057.

CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Wisely 1157 meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. Weigh-in starts at 9:30 am. First meeting free, follow-up meetings membership required. Data: 417-952-0300.

COLUMBUS, CAN: Columbus Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pastured meats, baked goods, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Data: 620-674-1459.

JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Gather Wisely, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. Weigh-in starts at 9:00 AM. First meeting free, follow-up meetings membership required. Details: 417-623-6172.

JOPLIN: “Evidence,” 7:30 p.m., Joplin Little Theater, 3009 W. First. Play features adult language and situations. Tickets: $18, $15 for students and seniors. Particulars: 417-623-3638.

FRIDAY

JOPLIN: Read and Play Toddler, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Joplin Public Library, 20th and Connecticut. Event for children up to 2 years. Details: 417-623-7953.

JOPLIN: “Evidence,” 7:30 p.m., Joplin Little Theater, 3009 W. First. Play features adult language and situations. Tickets: $18, $15 for students and seniors. Particulars: 417-623-3638.

STELLA: Dinner and dance, 6 p.m. Dance starts at 7pm. Cost: $5. Particulars: 417-628-3314.

