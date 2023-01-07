UConn set to the northeast at Fenway





Media coverage TV: NESN Radio:: UConn Sports Network from Learfield ESPN 97.9 FM / The Varsity Network App Bob Joyce (pxp), Adam Giardino (color) Video: ESPN.com; StretchInternet.com (International) Live Stats: UConnathletics.com Ice pieces The UConn Huskies kick off Hockey East Action for the 2nd half against Northeastern Saturday at Fenway Park

UConn records two wins to end 2nd half of season vs. LIU to open. A 2-1 OT win and a 5-3 win on New Year’s Eve.

The UConn Huskies enter the game with Northeastern ranked 9th in the national polls.

The last time the Huskies faced each other was in the Hockey East semi-final, which ended with a 4-1 UConn win.

This is the Huskies’ 13th straight week in the national polls.

The Huskies bounced back after consecutive losses to LIU that swept the series. The Huskies have only lost back-to-back games once all season.

UConn has outscored their opponents 66-54 this season. 16 different Huskies have recorded a goal to start the season, while 19 Huskies have recorded at least one point.

The Huskies special teams continue to be a focus as they have conceded just ten power play goals out of 92 attempts all season. The Huskies currently rank 4th in the nation in penalty kill % with a kill rate of 89.4% behind Cornell (89.6), Dartmouth (90.0), and Ohio State (90.5)

UConn played in 6 series against a ranked opponent this season. The Huskeis are currently 4-4-3 against ranked opponents this season.

The Huskies are currently second among Hockey East Teams in goals scored with 66, trailing only Providence (67)

The matchup with Northeastern will feature some of the conference’s leading scorers, Aidan McDonough(12), Ryan Tverberg (10), Justin Hryckowian (10), Pursue Bradley (8) and Matthew Wood (7)

(10), Justin Hryckowian (10), (8) and (7) The Huskies continue to receive contributions from all four lines. The Huskies line of Jake Percival , Hudson Schandor and Ryan Tverberg was one of the Huskies’ most successful lines in the first half of the season.

, and was one of the Huskies’ most successful lines in the first half of the season. Junior Ryan Tverberg currently leads the Huskies with 10 goals on the season. Followed by Pursue Bradley with 8 and Matthew Wood with 7 goals.

currently leads the Huskies with 10 goals on the season. Followed by with 8 and with 7 goals. Defender Andrew Lucas continues to be a force on both ends of the ice, including dishing out 16 assists and sitting second on the team with 18 points.

continues to be a force on both ends of the ice, including dishing out 16 assists and sitting second on the team with 18 points. The Huskies Freshman have combined for 20 goals and 22 assists this season

Northeastersn is coming off an 8-4 loss at #9 Harvard. Northeastern has 3 players with 20 or more points on the season, led by Aidan McDonough with 25 total points.

