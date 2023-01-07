Lord Kamlesh Patel leaves Yorkshire

EXCLUSIVE – GEORGE DOBELL: Patel will continue to oversee the club’s response to Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) allegations of racism

Lord Kamlesh Patel will step down as chairman of Yorkshire in March after a tumultuous period at the helm of the club.

Patel was appointed in November 2021 in the wake of accusations of racism by Azeem Rafiq. His spell as chairman saw him persuade the ECB to return international hosting rights to Headingley – they had been revoked following Yorkshire’s original failed response to the crisis – and to introduce free kit and coaching for anyone in the club’s path .

It also saw him presiding over the departure of around 20 staff; an episode that has proved particularly controversial.

He has now informed the Yorkshire board that a replacement is to be confirmed at the club’s annual general meeting in March.

However, he will continue to oversee the club’s response to the Cricket Discipline Commission’s (CDC) allegations of racism (the ECB hopes that proceedings will begin in February and be completed by the end of March). remaining court case by one of those previously signed by the club, Wayne Morton.

Lord Kamlesh Patel resigns as Chairman of Yorkshire [Getty Images]

“Now is the time for me to move on,” Patel told The Cricketer. “I’ve achieved most of the things I came for, but that has given me some fierce criticism. I hope that when I go I take the criticism with me and the club’s new management will be able to move forward without all that luggage.

“Personally, I can live with the criticism. But it is detrimental to the club that so many staff hours are consumed by these issues. We had a small group of people who wanted to find procedural obstacles to thwart our progress, and we had to spend many hours and many spend money to fight them.

“It was resources we could have used to secure new sponsorship deals. I honestly believe that these attacks, from a very small group of people, have cost the club millions of pounds.

“Ironically I would have left the club much sooner – which seems to be what they want – if they hadn’t tried so hard to derail me. I never tried to be chairman of Yorkshire. I never wanted to be in the role for years stay.” I was here to do a job and that job is done.”

“But I don’t regret it. I turned down the part when I was first offered it, but on some level I know I would have regretted if I hadn’t helped when I got the chance”

His greatest achievement is obvious in his eyes.

“I think there was a real possibility that Yorkshire, as a recognizable organisation, would no longer exist,” says Patel. “We had no sponsors and we had no major competitions. Our base management was very bad.

“We had to regain the trust of the ECB and sponsors and we did that by showing that we had undergone a cultural change and that our governance was best-in-class. And we had to make those changes very quickly.

“But I’m proud that the club has also introduced free kit and coaching for all kids on the road. It costs around £500,000 a year but it means the sport is open to everyone. And I’m proud that we have placed women and girls cricket at the heart of the club.

“We now have a really excellent board – one of the best I’ve ever been involved with – and new, really good leadership in all other parts of the club. I’m pleased to have the right people in place to take over the club . forward.”

And those fired?

Patel has held the position since November 2021 [Getty Images]

“It was definitely the right thing to do,” he says. “Instinctively, I always want to take people on a trip. But some people didn’t want to accept the magnitude of the problem or the need to change. We had to go on without them.

It wasn’t just about Azeem either. I have spoken to hundreds of people who have suffered in a similar way. But they don’t want to come forward because they saw what happened to Azeem.

“And it wasn’t all institutional racism. There was some very deliberate, very conscious racism.”

Like his predecessor as Yorkshire president, Roger Hutton, Patel is leaving citing a lack of backing from the ECB.

“There were times when a simple statement of support would have been very helpful,” he says. “For example, I was surprised and disappointed that no one contacted me after the recent DCMS hearings. It feels like they wanted me to do their dirty work and they left me to take on the flak.

“But I don’t regret it. I turned down the part when I was first offered it, but on some level I know I would have regretted if I hadn’t helped when I had the chance.

“It’s a great club and there are a lot of great people involved. I hope once I’m out of the way they can have a bright future without the baggage I seem to be carrying.”

Related topics