Crimson Tide to bring speed back to linebacker





Alabama football is getting a revamped defense in 2023 and could have young players in many key roles. The Crimson Tide have the potential to be very athletic as a linebacker. Over the past two or three recruiting cycles, coach Nick Saban has focused on some of the nation’s top linebackers. This modern type of linebacker has the speed to chase plays from sideline to sideline, and the physicality to blow holes and win between tackles. Alabama Football: Emphasis on Speed Redshirt sophomore Deontae Lawson, sophomore Jihaad Campbell and JUCO all place Justin Jefferson in the linebacker rotation. This trio brings great athleticism and versatility to Alabama’s defense and can be deployed in a variety of ways. Ole Miss’s Quinshon Judkins was able to hurt Alabama with perimeter runs and sweeps. The Tide also struggled with run-first quarterbacks like LSU’s Jayden Daniels, who struggled to find a spy athletic enough to keep up. The faster a defense can work, the more impervious it is to this kind of action, and Alabama should be much faster as a linebacker by 2023. Deontae Lawson was heavily in the rotation as a redshirt freshman and should make a big jump next season. He’s the presumed returning leader of the linebacker room inside, and will be a lot more comfortable and confident after another off-season in the system. Jihaad Campbell got spot shots like a true freshman and should take a leap too. Arguably the most versatile defender in the 2022 recruiting class, he was one of the top contenders in the cycle regardless of position. Justin Jefferson will join the Crimson Tide as a junior in 2023 and should be ready to contribute immediately. While slightly undersized, Jefferson is probably the fastest linebacker on the team. sub-4.4 40 meter sprint. Alabama Football: More About The Linebacker Room Rising junior Kendrick Blackshire will also be in the mix. While he may not have the speed to compete on the fringe, he is a blast in the box. Blackshire is by far the largest and most physical returning member of the group. Veteran Demouy Kennedy hopes to return from a serious knee injury and compete for minutes. Shawn Murphy is another quality within the linebacker who saw shots in 2022. He will return next year as a freshman. In time, the new freshman Qua Russaw could be the best player to come out of this group. Russaw can also play on the edge, but I think he’ll make his money as an insider. At its peak, Montgomery’s product combines Blackshire’s size and violent character with Lawson’s speed. He appears to be the face of the linebacker room down the road, but if he’s good enough to contribute in 2023, it will only benefit the Bama defense. Alabama football is trying to return to a championship culture and it starts on the defensive side of the ball. Dominant linebackers have been a staple of Nick Saban’s best squads, and the 2023 roster could be a team strength. The position has changed over time as modern offensive plans and rule changes have made it increasingly difficult to defend properly. Coach Saban seems to have hit the sweet spot between speed and physicality.

