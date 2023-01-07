Women’s Tennis Battles on Day 2 of the Weinman Foundation Invitational





Next game: State of East Tennessee 1/12/2023 | 14:30 HT Jan 12 (Thu) / 2:30pm HT State of East Tennessee History HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team continued the action Friday on Day 2 of the Weinman Foundation Invitational at the UH Tennis Complex. Once again, the Rainbow Wahine won three of their doubles matches, as four players etched their names in the win column against first-class competition. All teams started with doubles. For the second day in a row, both UH combinations of Nikola Homolkova / Klara Novakova and Kaitlyn Ralar / Ana Vilcek recorded victories. Homolkova and Novakova passed California’s Haley Giavara and Katja Wiersholm 6-1, while Ralar and Vilcek defeated their opponents, Isabella Lee and Gabrielle Lee, by the same scoreline, 6-1. The UH duo of Alexis Merrill and Rita Pinto combined for their first win of the season, beating WSU’s Stefaniia Mikhailova and Hania Abouelsaad 6-2. Four Rainbow Wahine earned their first singles wins of the season, three going all game. Kim started with a straight set victory over Cal’s Cami Brown, 6-0, 6-3. Novakov bounced back after dropping her second set to Cal’s Erin Richardson in the third, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0. Homolkova fought back after falling in the first set by a break, to win the final two sets that ended in a tie-breaker over Cal’s Makenna Thiel, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). In the final game of the day, UH’s Merrill defeated USC’s Gabrielle Lee in three, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. The five-team Weinman Foundation Invitational will close on Saturday, January 7 with the first service scheduled for 9:00 a.m. HT. Weinman Foundation Inv – Day 2 Results Honolulu, Oahu (UH Tennis Complex)

January 6, 2023 Singles competition

Kadleckova, Miska (state of Iowa) reports. Fifa Kumhom (Washington State) 6-3, 6-3

Yura Nakagawa (Washington State) def. Supapitch Kuearum, A (Iowa State) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Naklo, Thasaporn (state of Iowa) reports. Maxine Murphy (Washington State) 6-2, 6-1

Kajuru, Ange Oby (State of Iowa) reports. Eva Alvarez Sunday (Washington State) 6-3, 6-1

Cabezas, Sofia (state of Iowa) reports. Elyse Tse (Washington State) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Hsieh, Christin (state of Iowa) reports. Yang Lee (Washington State) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

Defeats Stefaniia Mikhailova (Washington State). Rita Pinto (Hawaii) 6-4, 6-0

McKenna Koenig (USC) reports. Jessica Alsola (California) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Haley Giavara (California) defeated. Emma Charney (USC) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4

Naomi Cheong (USC) reports. Ana Vilcek (Hawaii) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Nikola Homolkova (Hawaii) def. Makenna Thiel (California) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

MadisonKim (Hawaii) def. Cami Brown (California) 6-0, 6-3

Grace Piper (USC) reports. Hanna Viller Moeller (California) 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-5

Nathalie Rodiloso (USC) reports. Berta Passola (California) 6-1, 6-3

Klara Novakova (Hawaii) def. Erin Richardson (California) 6-2, 2-6, 6-0

Alexis Merrill (Hawaii) def. Gabrielle Lee (USC) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Isabelle Lee (USC) reports. Ann Kern (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-4 Doubles competition Kadleckova, Miska/Cabezas, Sofia (Iowa State) reports. Fifa Kumhom/Yura Nakagawa (Washington State) 6-2

Ange Oby/Hsieh, Christin (state of Iowa) reports. Elyse Tse/Yang Lee (Washington State) 6-1

Naklo, Thasaporn/Supapitch Kuearum, A (State of Iowa) def. Maxine Murphy/Eva Alvarez Sande (Washington State) 7-5

Alexis Merrill / Rita Pinto (Hawaii) def. Stefaniia Mikhailova v Hania Abouelsaad (Washington State) 6-2

Cami Brown/Hanna Viller Moeller (California) def. Ann Kern / MadisonKim (Hawaii) 6-2

Erin Richardson/Makenna Thiel (California) defeated. Nathalie Rodillosso/Sloane Morra (USC) 6-4

Grace Piper/Naomi Cheong (USC) dev. Jessica Alsola/Berta Passola (California) 6-4

Nikola Homolkova / Klara Novakova (Hawaii) def. Haley Giavara/Katja Wiersholm (California) 6-1

McKenna Koenig/Emma Charney (USC) defeated. Alexis Merrill / Rita Pinto (Hawaii) 6-1

Kaitlyn Ralar / Ana Vilcek (Hawaii) def. Isabelle Lee/Gabrielle Lee (USC) 6-1 #HawaiiWTEN

