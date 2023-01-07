Army hockey player recovering from serious neck injury from skating





Army hockey player Eric Huss suffered a serious injury from an accidental skate to the neck in a game against Sacred Heart on Thursday. Huss took a skate to the neck in the second period of a 5-0 army loss according to The Associated Press. Trainer Rachel Leahy acted quickly to control Huss’s bleeding and was praised by army hockey coach Brian Riley for acting quickly. STATE HOCKEY PLAYER MICHIGAN FACES OHIO STATE PLAYER OF RACIAL SLUR, NO DISCIPLINE OF BIG TEN “A terrible tragedy was averted tonight by the swift action of our trainer and medical staff who were in the arena tonight,” Riley wrote on Twitter Thursday night. “Grateful that thanks to them our player will be fine.” The Army hockey team posted an update on Twitter Friday morning following a successful surgery for Huss. DUCKS TREVOR ZEGRAS STEALS OPPONENTS STAY OUT OF DESPERATION, UNCONSCIOUSLY TAKES PUNISHMENT “Last night, Eric Huss suffered an injury from an accidental skate to the neck. He was transported after a crucial reaction from our trainer, Rachel Leahy,” the post read. Eric has successfully had surgery to repair a serious laceration to his neck and will return to West Point today. Warrior.’ Huss is a junior from Dallas, Texas, who played two seasons for the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM The forward played in 31 games for army hockey during his three-year career. score four goals on 22 shots. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News has reached out to Army hockey for comment. The Associated Press contributed to this report

