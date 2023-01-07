



PITTSBURG The University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team placed fourth at the 2023 Keystone Classic hosted by Pitt, scoring 193.525 Friday night at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers clinched the team title with a score of 195,950, narrowly beating Penn State (195,475) and Temple (194,225). FULL MEASUREMENT RESULTS (PDF) FLOOR | Penn 48,775 The Quakers started the game with the floor exercise. Co-captain Sarah Kenefick finished with the team’s highest score with a 9.850 while a freshman Skylar Kerico started off her strong debut by scoring a 9.825 in the event. The field was rounded off with a three-way tie at 9,700 between Ariana Agarwala , Marisa Lassiter and Carly Oniki of Isabel song scored a 9.600. SOUND | Penn 48,075 Kenefick continued a strong effort with the Quakers leading score on vault (9.775). Song scored a 9.725 and Kerico registered a 9.675. Lassiter (9,650) and co-captain Kirsten Belkoff (9,250) also delivered exceptional performances. Agarwala was sixth with a 9,000. BARS | Penn 47,675 Kerico continued the impressive start to her career with the team’s highest mark in the uneven bars with a 9.750. Fellow freshman Oniki was second on the team with a 9.725, while Kenefick was third with a 9.675. Song (9,650) and Lassiter (8,875) round out the qualified scores with Sarah Penuela Wermers a total of 8,725. BEAM | Penny 49,000 Penn’s strongest showing of the night came on balance beam, giving him a chance to run first or second by night’s end. Kerico recorded her third top score of the game with 9.875, while McCaleigh Marr scored a 9.825 and Samantha Wu had a 9,800. Belkoff (9,775) and Kenefick (9,725) both had nearly identical scores Kristen Kuhn get a 9.625 to close the meet. Quaker Note Meal *Penn’s 193.525 is the program’s highest score to start a season since at least the 1999 campaign.

* Skylar Kerico had the Quakers’ highest score in three of the four events. She finished third of eight All-Arounders with a combined score of 39.125.

*Kerico placed fourth overall on balance beam (9.875).

* McCaleigh Marr placed seventh overall on beam with a score of 9.825.

* Sarah Kenefick finished tied for fourth overall on floor exercise (9.850) and sixth on vault (9.775).

* Isabel song placed 10th on vault, good for a score of 9.725. Next one Penn heads to University Park this Friday, January 13 to face Penn State, LIU and Southern Connecticut State. The meeting starts at 6:00 PM #FightOnPenn

