It’s not easy to learn international cricket, says Dravid





Head Coach of India, Rahul Dravid| File Photo | Photo credit: AFP

Seven no-balls and a walk. In addition to the 11 extra balls and as many runs India conceded in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday-evening, India also conceded 22 extra runs combined from the seven free hits it gave to the Lankan batters. With a margin of India’s loss of 16 runs, the extras faced by the pacemakers proved to be the game-changer in a high-scoring affair at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium. While captain Hardik Pandya had no qualms about admitting that no-balls of any kind is a crime during the post-game presentation, head coach Rahul Dravid did his best to hold his own against an inexperienced pace bowling unit. Especially in a T20 format game, they (extras) can hurt you. We must be patient with these young children. If you look at this team, there’s a lot of young people on it, especially our bowling attack, Mr. Dravid said. We have to understand that these kinds of games can happen. They improve and keep working hard. We try to support them technically with everything we can in terms of support and creating the right environment for them to get the best out of their skills. It’s tough, it’s not easy to learn international cricket and you have to learn on the job. Arshdeep Singh, who played his first game of the series after missing the series opener due to an ailment, had a horror night. The left-arm pacer bowled five no-balls and gave up 37 runs in his two overs. Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik, the other two young pacers who played their second and fifth T20I respectively, also each bowled a no-ball. Mr. Dravid insisted that too much should not be read into the pacemaker’s performance as India wants to try out as many youngsters as possible. The good thing is that this year, as the focus is on the 50-over World Cup and the World Test Championships, at least the T20 games we have, gives us a chance to try out a lot of youngsters, he said.

