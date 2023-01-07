Hockey Falls in Wisconsin Friday – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





MADISON, Wis. – The University of Notre Dame returned to the Big Ten Conference on Friday night with a 2-0 loss to Wisconsin in Madison. On their first road trip of 2023, the Irish had 27 shots on target but failed to light the lamp as they went to 9-10-2 this season. Notre Dame fired in the opening minutes of the first inning, firing at the net early, but the ice seemed to tip toward the end of the tie as the period progressed. Ryan Bischel swung all 16 shots away, while the Irish only put three more shots at the net during the rest of the first. After 20 minutes of play, both teams went to their respective dressing rooms in search of the opening goal. The two teams continued to battle through the second period, with the Irish getting their best performance of the night as Grant Silianoff beat his man to the puck in the neutral zone for a short breakaway. Despite hitting Wisconsin’s netminder’s blocker on the play, the Irish kept up the pressure and registered five more shots at the net, but were unable to capitalize. Midway through the period, the penalty kill unit went back to work for the Irish and the Badgers took advantage by firing a shot from the top of the slot down Bischel’s glove side. Wisconsin would find another in the second period, beating Bschel through the five holes as the Irish faced a two-goal deficit heading into the third frame. Despite 12 shots on target in the final stanza, the Irish were unable to break the Badgers’ goaltending and dropped the 2–0 decision. KEY STATISTICS The Irish fired 27 shots at the net in the match, including two near goals while falling short. Looking to add to his team-leading 14 points, Ryder Rolston fired a team-best five shots on target in the rout.

On the defensive side of the puck, Notre Dame blocked 18 shots, led by Nick Leivermann with four.

Ryan Bischel made 25 saves between the pipes in Friday’s game, 16 of them in the opening frame as he held the Badgers scoreless for the first 20 minutes. NEXT ONE The Irish close out the weekend series Saturday night in game two with the Badgers. The puck drop for the January 7 game is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET/5:30 PM CT on the Big Ten Network.

