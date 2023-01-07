Emilia Cabrera Malette will lead Team NT’s Arctic Winter Games roster





When you think of table tennis coaches in the NWT, you almost immediately think of Thorsten Gohl. That would make sense considering he has been one of the driving forces behind getting the sport noticed in the area in recent years. For the Arctic Winter Games this month, however, Gohl won’t be directing anything. He will remain on board as an assistant coach. Instead, the team will be led by one of the best players in the country from Quebec. Emilia Cabrera Mallette made the journey north when she arrived in the territorial capital on January 1 and has already started Table Tennis North in Fort Providence to prepare the six-person team from Yellowknife and Fort Providence for the Games in Wood Buffalo , Alt. Gohl, who is also executive director of Table Tennis North, said he contacted Table Tennis Quebec because he has some connections in that part of the country. Emilia was asked about it; she is an up-and-coming coach and a former national team player, he said. She will be working with our athletes from the Arctic Winter Games and our classes at Fort Providence. It’s a perfect fit for us and it’s great to have the Arctic Winter Games coach in the community and working with the kids. Mallette said she had no problem traveling across the country, unlike crowds of other travelers, and she’s excited to get started. I saw the email (from Thorsten) and it looked like a great opportunity, she said. I’m really looking forward to working with the kids and creating great memories for them. Mallette is a former member of both Team Quebec and Team Canada and has played in numerous national and international tournaments. Something Mallette said she was happy to see was how well the players she’s worked with so far master the basics of the sport. I was surprised and happy about that, she said. My goal is not to change much, but try to introduce some new tactics and show them some footwork. I want them to keep the style they already have, but you can always add something new. Mallette will be busy for the next several weeks, including a training camp this coming weekend in Fort Providence, followed by a camp in Yellowknife Jan. 13-15 and a final camp in Fort Providence Jan. 20-22. will also take place during camp this weekend; Gohl said the team should be known on Sunday. Mallette will only coach the Arctic Winter Games team, but said she is excited to help get the athletes on the Canada Winter Games team prepared.

