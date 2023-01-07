Cooper presented with MAC Hermann Trophy





ST. LOUIS, Mo. Duke women’s soccer forward Michelle Cooper capped off an impressive sophomore campaign Friday night in St. Louis when she was awarded the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy at the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Annual Banquet. The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball awarded annually since 1967, honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer based on votes by member coaches. It was the first time that a women’s football standout from Duke won the Hermann Trophy. Joining Cooper in St. Louis was Blue Devil’s junior men’s soccer midfielder Peter Stroud, who was also a finalist. Duke was the first school to have a finalist on both the men’s and women’s teams since Stanford did so in 2017.

Cooper had the best overall season in NCAA Division I football in 2022 with 49 points, 19 goals and 11 assists. Born in Clarkston, Michigan, Cooper was the only player in the country to place in the top 10 in all three categories. In NCAA stats, Cooper tied for second in points (49), tied for second in goals (19), and tied for ninth in assists (11). She was one of only two players in the country to record 10 or more goals and assists this season. Cooper scored or assisted on an impressive 10 game-winning goals during the season for the Blue Devils as he helped Duke (15-5-3) advance to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. She went big in the NCAA Tournament for the Blue Devils, scoring six goals, tying for an NCAA tournament best, while her 13 points were second highest in the tournament. The United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American, 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and All-ACC First Team roster set eight school records for season goals (19), points (49), multi-goal games (7) , NCAA Tournament goals (6), NCAA Tournament points (13), in addition to most goals (31) and points (78) during a sophomore season. She scored 12 goals and added six assists against nationally ranked opponents. Cooper is the ACC’s 18th student-athlete to win the award and third in a row. Creighton’s Duncan McGuire was recognized as the men’s winner on Friday night. Following the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, Cooper stated her intention to forgo her remaining collegiate eligibility and pursue professional opportunities. The 2023 NWSL Draft will be held Thursday, January 12 at the United Soccer Coaches Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa. For more information on the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy, visit MACHermannTrophy.org. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils women’s soccer by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/6/DukeWSOC”. #Good week

