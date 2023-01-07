Sports
Cricket fans are calling for New Year’s Test to be moved away from Sydney due to wet weather
Cricket fans call for New Year’s Test to be moved away from Sydney after yet another rain disaster – and Shane Warne predicted the problem last summer
- Jane McGrath Day festivities at SCG postponed due to inclement weather
- Fans want to hold New Year’s test in another city after years of problems
- Shane Warne suggested Sydney hold the first test of the summer
Sydney’s habit of turning on wet weather for the annual New Year’s Test has finally worn off with fans and pundits, many of whom are calling for the event to be moved from the port city.
Continued rain saw play halted on Friday without a single ball being bowled after downpours and poor lighting due to overcast conditions robbed fans of more than 50 overs games during the first two days of the Australia v South Africa match at the SCG.
Festivities for Jane McGrath Day – one of the highlights of the cricket calendar down under, which sees spectators dressed in pink to raise money for the fight against breast cancer – had to be postponed and fans resorted to playing their own impromptu game behind one of the stands on the famous ground.
The only people to see spectators take to the SCG turf on Friday were umpires and ground crews as play was washed out by torrential rain – and many fans have had enough
The stands should have been packed for Jane McGrath Day – one of the highlights of the cricket calendar – but the festivities had to be postponed to Saturday due to the weather
It’s far from the first time the action has wiped out, with meteorologist Thomas Saunders pointing out that rain has affected Test cricket 64 per cent of the time in Sydney over the past eight years.
ABC sports analyst Ric Finlay also found that 25 of the last 110 days of Test cricket played at the SCG have been wiped out – compared to just nine of the 115 days at the MCG.
Last summer, spin king Shane Warne suggested a possible solution when he noted that “it just always seems to rain in the test match.”
“Imagine if the tourists, and any opponents, came here to Sydney and had 10 days in port to relax, get ready and then play the first Test in Sydney instead of the fourth Test,” he said .
Shane Warne put his finger on the problem last summer when he suggested Sydney hold the first test of the summer rather than the last because ‘it always seems to rain’ in early January
That call to get the New Year’s clash out of the port city is now being taken up by many fans on social media.
‘Six of the last 7 test matches at SCG interrupted by rain, 4 of the last 7 draws. @CricketAus if it doesn’t work try something else,” Sean O’Reilly tweeted.
“Apart from the usual chatter between the states and the fanciful idea of covered stadiums, there is definitely some serious conversation to be had about the timing of the Sydney Test in the future,” wrote Brett Sprigg.
Many fans are calling for Warne’s plan to be implemented, but Cricket Australia’s CEO has poured cold water on the prospect
A diehard cricket managed to see the brighter side of another day lost to terrible weather in the port city
“Befitting a city that loses more Test cricket to rain than Manchester, the SCG has even managed to sell advertising space on its big old rain covers,” added Isabelle Westbury.
“Apart from the fact that it always rains, the pitch doesn’t break easily and it’s mostly a dead rubber, the Sydney Test is a great event,” joked Daniel Cherny.
‘Petition to move the pink test to a better climate. Hobart,” added another fan.
However, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has shot down any prospect of Sydney swapping the New Year’s Test with another city.
‘It’s an iconic event on the sports calendar, people plan their entire holiday around it. We saw 30,000 people come out yesterday,” he said Thursday.
‘Especially now with the pink Test in its 15th year and the positive impact. So much is happening on the ground, but of course we all want to see as much play as possible.’
Advertisement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11605239/Cricket-fans-call-New-Years-Test-taken-AWAY-Sydney-wet-weather.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket fans are calling for New Year’s Test to be moved away from Sydney due to wet weather
- Johnell Davis 36 points leads Owls past UAB 88-86 – UNIVERSITY PRESS
- Global food prices in 2022 hit record amid drought, war
- Brad Pitt could retire from the Hollywood business after the sale of the company
- Can Boris Johnson really make a political comeback in 2023?
- Explanation demanded from Imran Khan for occupying the highest post of the PTI despite his disqualification
- Reluctant to predict the score, Indonesian President Joko Widodo: There is still a chance in the second leg
- Dave Bautista Reveals His Embarrassment About Getting This Actor’s Face Tattooed On His Thigh
- Cooper presented with MAC Hermann Trophy
- Post-bright officers in border areas: PM Modi to secys chief | India News
- Ask Amy: Bride asks her sister-in-law to wear a specific dress for the wedding
- Battlefield stalemate ‘likely to continue’ as Ukraine rejects Russia’s truce offer amid Western arms aid