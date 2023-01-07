Mardy Fish departs as U.S. Davis Cup captain for the next games





Mardy Fish has been removed as captain of the US Davis Cup team after the US Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides mutually agreed to move in a new direction. Was it time for me to focus more on my business ventures with my company, Disruptive, family and my passions for MMA and golf, Fish, a former professional player who has been the U.S. captain since 2019, wrote in an email to The associated press. I just don’t have the time to fully commit. The USTA announced the change as part of a press release that began by listing the members of the U.S. roster for a qualifier in Uzbekistan on February 3 and 4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Notably, Ram was taken off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Final in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time, just after winning a second consecutive US Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 each by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in November for promoting a betting operator through social media. Fish and Bryan also received a four-month suspension that was provisionally set aside and would only be enforced if there was another violation of the rules during a probation period that expires in March. The United States reached the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup in 2022 and then lost to Italy. The Americans have won a record 32 titles in men’s international team competition, most recently in 2007. The USTA said on Friday that an interim captain for the games against Uzbekistan would be selected in the near future, while information on the search for someone to fill the position full-time will come at a later date. A USTA spokesperson referred to Friday’s release and declined to comment further. On Friday email to the APFish called serving as U.S. Davis Cup captain a dream of a lifetime and said it was a true honor to succeed Jim Courier in the position and captain the last Davis Cup game of the twin brothers’ careers Bob and Mike Bryan. Fish won six singles and eight doubles titles as a player, earned a silver medal for the United States at the 2004 Athens Olympics in singles, and competed in the 2002-12 Davis Cup. He reached the quarterfinals at three Grand Slam tournaments and reached a career best ranking of No. 7. He retired from the tennis tour in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/mardy-fish-davis-cup-us-captain-usta-contract-over/article66349012.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos