



Wolverines resume doubles competition with decisive victory over No. 25 Cal Poly

No. 5 Michigan claimed seven of 10 games, earning a trio of six-point bonus wins, to defeat No. 25 Cal Poly 30-11 in its first play of 2023 and first dual in nearly two months.

Dylan Ragusin (133) and Mason Paris (Hwt) pins earned from the first period while Good luck Lamber (149) won by injury after recovering from an early deficit.

Cameron Amin made his double season debut, earning a 165-pound decision win. Site: San Luis Obispo, California (Mott Athletics Center)

rating: #5 Michigan 30, #25 Cal Poly 11

Registrations: UM (4-0), CPU (3-4)

Next UM event: Sunday, December 8 – at CSU Bakersfield (Bakersfield, California), 12 noon PST • Photo Gallery SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. — The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team claimed seven bouts en route to a 30-11 victory over No. 25 Cal Poly in its first play of 2023 — and first game in nearly two months — on Friday night (January 6) at the Mustangs’ Mott Athletics Center. The Wolverines had a trio of six-point bonus wins; Dylan Ragusin and Mason Paris scored first bout falls at 133 pounds and heavyweight, respectively, while Good luck Lamber rallied and eventually won through injury by 149 pounds. Both Ragusin and Parris scored two early takedowns before ending their fights late in the first period. Ragusin, ranked fifth at 133 pounds, used a bundle and stepover to pin Ethan Rotondo at 2:44 for his first pin of the season. Parris, second in heavyweight, pinned Trevor Tinker off an arm bar after a restart at 2:38. It was his seventh fall this season, as he improved to 14-0 this season. Ragusin and Parris are both 4-0 in double encounters. Lamer, ranked 20th at 149 pounds, also improved to 4-0 in duals after defeating 18th placed Dom Demas via a standard injury at 4:54. Demas built an early lead with two takedowns in the first period, but Lamer countered an inside try late in the second to take a 5-4 lead. Demas called for stoppage time and suffered a concussion before leaving the game. It was Lamar’s second win this season. Jack Medley kicked off the dual with a 3-2 decision against Antonio Lorenzo in 25th at 125 pounds, scored on a firefighter’s garbage dump in the first period and held on for the win. Michigan also earned back-to-back decisions from Will Levan and Cameron Amin 157 and 165 pounds respectively. Ranked eighth, Lewan earned three takedowns – two in the first period – and drove for 1:39 to beat Luka Wick 8-2 and improve to 4-0 in duals. Ranked sixth, Amine also scored a pair of takedowns in the first period to secure a 5-2 win against Legend Lamer – Chance’s older brother – in his double season debut. Matte Fine Silver , ranked ninth at 184 pounds, rounded out Michigan’s victory with an 8-2 decision against Jarad Priest. He scored a takedown and a reversal in a late first period scramble, then tacked on another takedown in the third and accumulated 2:41 in driving time advantage. Finesilver is also 4-0 in doubles this season. Michigan (4-0) heads to Bakersfield, California, to wrap up its West Coast road trip with an afternoon PST duel against CSU Bakersfield on Sunday (Jan. 8) at the Icardo Center. No. 5 Michigan 30, No. 25 Cal Poly 11 Individual rankings by InterMat 125 — Jack Medley (UM) Dec. Antonio Lorenzo, 3-2 — UM, 3-0

133 — #5 Dylan Ragusin (UM) pinned Ethan Rotondo, 2:44 — UM, 9-0

141 — Lawrence Saenz (CP) Dec. #20 Cole Mattin 4-1 — UM, 9-3

149 — #20 Good luck Lamber (UM) injury def. #18 Dom Demas, 4:54 — UM, 3/15

157 — #8 Will Levan (UM) Dec. Luka Wick, 8-2 — UM, 18-3

165 — #6 Cameron Amin (UM) Dec. #30 Legend Lamer, 5-2 — UM, 21-3

174 — Brawley Lamer (CP) Dec. #31 Joseph Walker 6-1 — U.M., 21-6

184 — #9 Matte Fine Silver (UM) Dec. Jarad Priest, 8-2 — UM, 24-6

197 — #8 Bernie Truax (CP) tech. fall Brandin Yaatooma 1/16 (7:00) — UM, 11/24

Cool — #2 Mason Paris (UM) pinned Trevor Tinker, 2:38 — UM, 30-11 Practice match 174 — Max mayor (UM) Dec. Kendall Rose, 10-4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/1/6/wrestling-wolverines-resume-dual-competition-with-decisive-win-at-no-25-cal-poly.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos