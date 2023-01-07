Clemson football DT’s Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro skipping NFL Draft





Within minutes of each other on Friday afternoon, Clemson football starting defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro made their social media announcements. They will maintain that communication and togetherness. Both will skip the NFL Draft and be side-by-side in the center of Clemson’s defense next season, making the Tigers one of the best duos in the country. They shared the two starting defensive tackle jobs this season with Bryan Bresee, who announced after the Orange Bowl that he will enter the NFL Draft. Bresee is expected to be an early first round pick. Davis was most unexpected. The senior is ranked as the 10th best defensive tackle in the country by ESPN. He was named a first-team All-ACC and also made the second-team All-America. His social media post showed him on a jet ski. Another round. And what a splash. Davis and Orhorhoro were invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where NFL scouts will be waiting. Both declined the invitation. Participation would make them ineligible to return to college. Davis played 12 games with 11 starts. He had 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Orhorhoro played in 14 games and made nine starts. He finished with 23 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. DESIGN TRACKER:Clemson Football and NFL Draft: Who Goes, Who Stays, Who Doesn’t Decide X FACTOR:Clemson football defense end Xavier Thomas says he will return to dominate in 2023 BACKS ARE BACK:Clemson football defensive backs Jalyn Phillips, Sheridan Jones returns for fifth season

