World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a right leg injury.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who last year became the youngest player to finish at year-end No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, would be top seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

Alcaraz tweeted: When I was at my best in the pre-season, I suffered an injury from an accidental, unnatural movement during training. This time it’s the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg.





I had worked so hard to get my best level for Australia, but unfortunately I can’t play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It’s tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look ahead. See you in 2024 @AustralianOpen.

The withdrawal jeopardizes Alcaraz’s ranking of world No. 1, with Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic all given a chance to rise to the top spot the Monday after the Australian Open.





Despite his breakaway season, Alcaraz had a frustrating end to 2022 when he was forced to withdraw from the quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris Masters with an internal oblique muscle tear that also sidelined him at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

On September 12, Alcaraz became the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. He finished 2022 with a 57-13 record and five tour-level titles, including his first two ATP Masters 1000 wins (Miami and Madrid) and his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open.

Last year, Alcaraz lost 7-6 in the fifth set to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Open.