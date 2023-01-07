China Sports Weekly (1.1-1.7) -Xinhua





BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. Chinese winter athletes aim for the 2026 Olympics Qi Guangpu of China celebrates after winning the final of the freestyle skiing men’s aerials of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, northern China’s Hebei province, 16 February 2022. (Xinhua/Yang shiyao) For Chinese winter sports enthusiasts, the new ski season after Beijing 2022 is intended to prepare for the next Winter Olympics. Cross-country skiing, biathlon and snowboarding athletes in northeastern China’s Jilin province are polishing their skills during icy days and pushing for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Young blood like 16-year-old Zhang cross-country skier Hangshuo is eager to compete in Milan, while veteran Qi Guangpu, who won the men’s gold at the Beijing Winter Games, is also likely to make his fifth Olympic appearance. 2. Chinese rowers lead the first ITTF world ranking of 2023 Fan Zhendong of Shanghai serves during the men’s team semifinal match against Wei Shihao of Heilongjiang at the 2022 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Huangshi, central China’s Hubei province, November 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu) China’s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha retained their top positions in the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World No. Fan and compatriots Ma Long and Wang Chuqin rounded out the top three places in the men’s singles. In the women’s singles category, China’s Sun, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi rank first through fourth. 3. Chinese female soccer player Li Jiayue joins Galatasaray SK Li Jiayue (R) of China competes with Su Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei during their Group A match at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Javed Dar) Chinese soccer star Li Jiayue from Shanghai Shengli has joined Galatasaray SK from Turkey. Born on June 8, 1990, Li served as a defender in the national team and helped China win the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. In 2014, Li joined South Korean club Suwon Samsung Bluewings and was rated as the most valuable player in the K-League. 4. Winter sports companies provide more jobs in Northeast China Ski coach Zhang Zhanhua (3rd R) teaches ski lessons at the Lake Songhua Resort in Jilin city, northeast China’s Jilin province, Nov. 20, 2022. Jilin province takes advantage of its ice-snow resources in winter as it seeks new growth engines for rural development . (Xinhua/Yan Linyun) An influx of visitors to ski resorts is boosting jobs in China’s winter sports industry as the new ski season in northeastern China’s Jilin province is in full swing. Taking advantage of the Beijing Winter Olympics, winter sports have become popular all over China. Zhang Zhanhua, a 38-year-old former farmer, noticed visitors piling up at nearby ski resorts and continued his career as a full-time ski coach. The growing interest in skiing has also given a huge boost to the ski equipment rental, equipment maintenance and delivery services sector. 5. Beijing Workers’ Stadium turns into international standard professional football arena Photo taken on January 6, 2023 of the renovated Beijing Workers’ Stadium. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin) Built in 1959 to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the multi-purpose Beijing Workers’ Stadium has been turned into an international standard professional football stadium. After the two-year renovation, the stadium is able to hold matches in extreme weather conditions, and the position of the nearest stands will be only 8.5 meters from the pitch after the removal of the runway. In addition, the number of seats for the public will be increased to almost 68,000. The original oval shape, outer facade and characteristic features of the stadium are preserved and some important elements, such as sculptures and decorations, are preserved and restored.

