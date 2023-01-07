Sports
Gymnastics opens season with strong performance at No. 2 in Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida – – The Ball State gymnastics team opened the 2023 season with a solid Friday night showing, with a team score of 194.100 in a quad meet hosted by No. 2 Florida at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center .
The scoring was the second-best in a season opening in program history, trailing Kentucky’s only 194,475 to open the 2018 campaign, and gave the Cardinals the head-to-head victory over Lindenwood (193,125).
“Our team performed really well on vault and floor, which is what we trained for and exactly where we need to be,” said head coach Joanna Saleem. “The season started on beam in a sold-out arena with a very high energy level. It took us some time to adjust and get used to it. But once we did, we were able to do the gymnastics we’ve been training for.”
The host and second-seeded Gators won the meeting by a score of 197.750, while No. 33 West Virginia scored 194.925 to also surpass Ball State and Lindenwood.
Overall, Ball State finished the game with seven scores of 9.800 or better, led by another strong performance from junior Suki Pfister is a safe.
Pfister opened the season with a 9.875 that placed him third on vault, including four of the six Florida competitors, including eight-time All-American Leanna Wong. Pfister also shone in her first career appearance in the floor setup, scoring a 9.825.
Juniors Hannah Ruthberg and Victoria Henry also managed a few scores at or above 9.800 in solid all-around performance. Ruthberg reached her career high with a 9.825 on vault, while Henry Ball recorded State’s second best individual score of the day with a 9.850 on floor.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
Rotation 1 – Beam (47,800)
– Ball State saved the best routine for last in the opening rotation, as a seniorTaylor Waldostarted her season with a 9.700 as the team’s anchor in the event.
– JuniorsHannah Ruthbergput in a solid performance as well, scoring a 9.650 in her first routine of the year.
Signed, sealed and delivered by @hannah_ruthberg as usual ??#We’re flying | #PTS pic.twitter.com/SDadttA1XK
BallState Gym (@BallStateGYM) January 7, 2023
Rotation 2 – Floor (49,000)
– Ruthberg set the tone for the Cardinals early on floor, opening the second rotation with a 9,800. It was one of four scores of 9.800 or higher for Ball State on floor.
– JuniorsVictoria Henryled the way with a 9,850, just outside her career-high set at last season’s MAC Championships
– In her floor debut, juniorSuki Pfisteradded a 9,825, while seniorMegan Teteralso scored 9,825.
–Zoe Middletonwas the first seven true freshmen to pitch for the Cardinals and opened her collegiate career with a 9.600.
Freshman competition on the first floor? No problem.
Zoe Middleton with the FLARE??#We’re flying | #PTS pic.twitter.com/cUB0qWGgap
BallState Gym (@BallStateGYM) January 7, 2023
Rotation 3 – Vault (49,000)
– The reigning MAC Specialist of the Year, Pfister picked up where she left off last season with a team-best 9,875 jump.
– Ruthberg tied her career best on vault with a 9.825, while Henry also finished the day with a 9.825.
– In her second collegiate event, Middleton added a 9.750, whilekarah vargoearned a 9.650 in her collegiate debut.
– Ball State’s 49,000 on vault matches as the 17th best team vault score in program history.
Feels like home for karah vargo??#We’re flying | #PTS pic.twitter.com/ZZVWIGntJP
BallState Gym (@BallStateGYM) January 7, 2023
Rotation 4 – Bars (48,300)
– Again, the Cardinals saved the best for last as Teter finished the game with a team-high score of 9.775 on bars.
– In her third and final event, Middleton added a 9.625 to her solid debut
– The Cardinals also tallied a 9.675 from Ruthberg and a 9.575 from Henry
Close the night strong with Grace Sumner ????#We’re flying | #PTS pic.twitter.com/OuAKmDwvwM
BallState Gym (@BallStateGYM) January 7, 2023
Everywhere
– Ruthberg put in a solid effort, placing second of four all-around competitors with a 38.950, including a sixth-place score of 9.825 on vault
– Henry also went all-around for the Cardinals and scored a 38.250, including a 9.850 on floor and a 9.825 on vault.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA SALEEM:
“We did a great job on the floor and had a lot of solid landings and showmanship. We worked on that and it showed in a positive way tonight.
“I’m so incredibly proud of Suki and what she did on the floor today. That’s something she did in the gym, and we were super excited to see it carry over to the competition floor.
“Hannah did a really good job today. I like that she settled in, she was no-nonsense and had a lot of energy. She really did well for the team, and I’m so super proud of her and all- she did that.
“We also had several things to look forward to, including building on a strong freshman performance Zoe Middleton. I’m excited about where we’re going and looking forward to getting back to work in the gym next week to get ready for another quad meet at Rutgers next weekend.
NEXT ONE:
The Ball State gymnastics team returns to the Atlantic Coast this Saturday when it competes in a 2 p.m. quad bike competition at Rutgers. Towson and Wisconsin-Oshkosh join the Cardinals and host the Scarlet Knights.
