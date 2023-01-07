Connect with us

Sports

KKCL replaces MPL as the official sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team for 5 months

 


MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL), maker of Killer jeans, as the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing gaming and esports company MPL, which looked at waiving the existing contract.

Now that the deal is done, the jersey of team India will bear the Killer logo on the upper right chest until May 31, 2023.

MPL was contracted as a kit sponsor by the BCCI in November 2020 for three years with the deal running until the end of December 2023. MPL would pay the BCCI 65 lakh per match and 3 crore annually as a trading partner (in total 9 crores).

However, MPL started looking for a replacement last year as it found it challenging to go through with the deal.

The BCCI, it is understood, was not very keen on reassigning the rights, and that was only after MPL refused to proceed and agreed to a contract with KKCL. However, the deal does not expire until December, but not until the end of May.

Interestingly, KKCL has been given a partial order as it will only use the logo, while kit production will remain with the MPL for now.

KKCL, a publicly traded retail company, also owns brands such as Integriti, Lawmanpg3, Easies and Desi Belle. The flagship Killer jeans brand is part of the cricket arena with on-ground branding.

It is a matter of immense pride for us to be on the Indian jersey,” said Hemant Jain, Joint MD, KKCL. As a homegrown brand, we are delighted to be given this opportunity to showcase ourselves on one of the most world sport’s prestigious assets.”

ITW Catalyst facilitated the deal with the BCCI.

This is not the first reassignment of sponsorship rights for the BCCI recently. Last year, Paytm decided to end its four-year partnership with the board as a total sponsor and assigned the rights to Mastercard for the same value ( 3.8 crore per match).

Even Byjus, the jersey sponsor of team India, which had been awarded the rights by Oppo, is considering ending the deal midway through, but the BCCI has not yet agreed to it.

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.

More or less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/kkcl-replaces-mpl-as-indian-cricket-team-s-official-sponsor-for-5-months-11672998578474.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: