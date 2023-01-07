KKCL replaces MPL as the official sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team for 5 months

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL), maker of Killer jeans, as the official sponsor of the Indian cricket team, replacing gaming and esports company MPL, which looked at waiving the existing contract.

Now that the deal is done, the jersey of team India will bear the Killer logo on the upper right chest until May 31, 2023.

MPL was contracted as a kit sponsor by the BCCI in November 2020 for three years with the deal running until the end of December 2023. MPL would pay the BCCI 65 lakh per match and 3 crore annually as a trading partner (in total 9 crores).

However, MPL started looking for a replacement last year as it found it challenging to go through with the deal.

The BCCI, it is understood, was not very keen on reassigning the rights, and that was only after MPL refused to proceed and agreed to a contract with KKCL. However, the deal does not expire until December, but not until the end of May.

Interestingly, KKCL has been given a partial order as it will only use the logo, while kit production will remain with the MPL for now.

KKCL, a publicly traded retail company, also owns brands such as Integriti, Lawmanpg3, Easies and Desi Belle. The flagship Killer jeans brand is part of the cricket arena with on-ground branding.

It is a matter of immense pride for us to be on the Indian jersey,” said Hemant Jain, Joint MD, KKCL. As a homegrown brand, we are delighted to be given this opportunity to showcase ourselves on one of the most world sport’s prestigious assets.”

ITW Catalyst facilitated the deal with the BCCI.

This is not the first reassignment of sponsorship rights for the BCCI recently. Last year, Paytm decided to end its four-year partnership with the board as a total sponsor and assigned the rights to Mastercard for the same value ( 3.8 crore per match).

Even Byjus, the jersey sponsor of team India, which had been awarded the rights by Oppo, is considering ending the deal midway through, but the BCCI has not yet agreed to it.