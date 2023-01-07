Canada’s U18 women’s hockey team chases repeat world championship gold

The Women’s Under-18 Hockey World Cup returns to its regular time slot, with Canada chasing a second gold medal in less than seven months.

The Canadians open the defense of their title against Finland in Oestersund, Sweden, on Sunday.

“These girls are through the roof and excited for this opportunity,” Canadian head coach Courtney Birchard-Kessel told Sweden’s The Canadian Press.

“You don’t have to wake them up, that’s for sure. Sometimes you have to tell them to breathe.”

Seven players return from the squad that held off the United States 3-2 to win on June 13, 2022 in Madison, Wis.

The 2022 tournament, originally scheduled for Sweden in January, was rescheduled and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the 2021 Women’s Under-18 Championship was canceled altogether.

After being thrashed 7-0 by the United States in the preliminary round in Madison, the Canadians triumphed over the Americans in the championship game.

LOOK | Canada beats USA to claim 2022 U18 title:

Canada beats USA, captures 6th U18’s world title Jocelyn Amos’ second period winning goal held as Canada beat the USA 3-2 to capture gold at the U18 World Championship in Madison, WI.

Defenseman Ava Murphy of Kitchener, Ont., who had a goal and an assist in the Finals, led Canada in tournament points with two goals and three assists in six games.

“I’m so grateful to be given this opportunity to play in two world championships,” said Murphy. “I don’t take it for granted at all.”

Returning players Murphy, Jocelyn Amos of Ailsa Craig, Ont. who scored the eventual game winner in Madison Alexia Aubin, of Levis, Que., Jordan Baxter of Coquitlam, BC, Piper Grober of Toronto, Alex Law of Whitby, Ont., and Emmalee Pais of London, Ont. the first rerun since 2013-2014.

“Coming here with a group of seven returners was also pretty special,” said Murphy.

“We’ve more or less all gone through worlds as minors. To come into this tournament with that experience, and knowing that we were in the shoes of the younger girls and that we can lead them in anything they need help with , is really helpful.”

Canada has won six gold medals in the tournament’s 14-year history.

Two-thirds of the Olympic team that won gold in Beijing last year were alumni under the age of 18, including captain Marie Philip-Poulin and Natalie Spooner who competed in the inaugural 2008 world championship in Calgary.

The players born in 2005 and 2006 on the 2023 edition traveled to Europe for the first time in their careers to represent Canada in international hockey.

“It definitely feels like a whole new experience, flying through a time change and being in an area we’re not familiar with,” Murphy said.

The technical staff of the women under 18 brings together 183 international matches of international experience.

Birchard-Kessel competed in three Women’s Hockey World Cups for Canada, winning gold in 2012.

The 33-year-old from Mississauga, married to Blake Kessel, is the sister-in-law of NHL player Phil and U.S. women’s team forward Amanda.

Birchard-Kessel and assistants Stefanie McKeough and 2014 Olympic gold medalist Tara Watchorn were under-22 teammates at the 2011 MLP Cup in Switzerland.

“To be able to stand side by side and coach, it’s incredible,” said Birchard-Kessel. “I think it’s really special to have Steph and Tara next to me.”

‘Great group of returners’

Making her head coaching debut in an international tournament, Birchard-Kessel already guided the majority of her players in Sweden to a 3-0 summer series victory over their U.S. under-18 counterparts last August.

“We were successful against the Americans, but it’s a new tournament, isn’t it?” she said. “It has been five months. At this stage, there has been a lot of development in those months. Other countries have also been working hard on this and focusing on it.

“I think we are very capable. We have a great group of returners, the seven returners who were great in Wisconsin and won a gold medal. I think having that experience is huge for their leadership here with us.”

Canada, USA, Finland and Sweden make up Group A, while the Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia and Switzerland make up Group B.

After Sunday’s opener against the Finns, Canada will meet Sweden in the preliminary round on Monday and the US on Wednesday.

Canada lost 4-3 to Finland on Thursday in preparation for the tournament.

TSN and RDS will broadcast 13 matches from the Oestersund Arena, including the playoffs culminating in the final on January 15.