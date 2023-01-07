Korda and Sabalenka race to final Adelaide





Sebastian Korda booked a career fifth spot last Saturday, where Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev awaited him in the Adelaide International decider. The unseeded American, son of former world number two Petr Korda, was leading 7-6 (7/5), 1-0 when Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka called for a medical timeout before withdrawing from the bout. Nishioka received treatment to his right thigh and was forced to retire, casting a shadow over his preparations for the Australian Open this month. Very excited about the way I’m playing and very confident going into the big (final), said 22-year-old Korda, who won his first and only title on clay in Parma in 2021, having made it to two finals last year. Excited to play either (Djokovic or Medvedev). It’s always great to learn from different types of players, he said of Sunday’s final. It’s going to be a great learning experience regardless of the outcome, and you know, I’m going for the win. Top seed Djokovic, who has had an ominous 21-1 record since September, will take on Russian third seed Medvedev in an evening semifinal. The Serbian number five in the world has an 8-4 lead in their head-to-head matches, with 10 of the 12 showdowns taking place on hard courts. World number five Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the women’s final, crushing Romanian veteran Irina-Camelia Begu for the loss of just five games. Her reward is a title match against world number two Tunisian Ons Jabeur or up-and-coming Czech teenager Linda Noskova as she heads to the opening Grand Slam of the year. I am happy with the level I played today, said the Belarusian, who is aiming for an 11th career title and a first since Abu Dhabi and Madrid in 2021, after winning 6-3, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka blasted into the women’s final, crushing Romanian veteran Irina-Camelia Begu for the loss of just five games. | Photo credit: AFP

She plays a different style so super happy I could be in the game. We did everything right in pre-season, I think that’s key, she added, explaining her good form at the start of the season, where she has yet to drop a set. Begu had defeated seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko and fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova en route to the final four, but was no match for the power of Sabalenka’s serve and her ferocious returns.

