Home Sport Foster calls for young leaders in Berbice cricket By Brandon Corlette Hilbert Foster, Chairman of the Berbice Cricket Board, is calling on young people to rise to the challenge of taking on leadership roles in Berbice cricket. In a recent interview with this publication, Foster revealed that his term will expire in December 2023 and that he has no immediate plans to continue as BCB president.

“I had tendered my resignation in July out of utter frustration, the clubs and management rejected it. My term expires on 31 December 2023, (and) I have no immediate plans to continue as this work is a full time job become,” explains Foster.

The BCB boss criticized some local administrators for taking up positions and not fulfilling necessary roles.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed that there might be an inspiration in 2023. However, Berbice Cricket needs new leadership; there have been too many people in the Berbice administration and at the club level and board level who just take the position for the sake of taking it. As it has become the norm in the Caribbean, the work is left to the few. It is my sincere hope that those people who are not productive will find the time to admit it and move on, and let younger heads take over. There are many young people in Berbice who want to contribute. For people who have been in the system for 40 to 50 years, it may be time to move on,” said the BCB president.

As for the presidency and Foster’s calling time, he said that when the time comes, he would walk away satisfied with his job.

“If the Berbice club feel that my time is up, I am prepared to walk away, and I will do so with my head held high. I think (that) my administration over the last five years has achieved what no other cricket administration in Berbice, and we’ll see what happens in 2023,” Foster revealed.

Foster was re-elected as BCB president in July 2022 at an ordinary general meeting (OGM) for the third quarter. That OGM was held at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground and Foster was returned for another term as president.

That meeting was attended by all members except Young Warriors CC and Mt Sinai CC and was conducted in a calm and cordial atmosphere, which has become the norm at all BCB meetings.

The delegates approved the minutes of the last OGM and expressed satisfaction that all plans revealed and promised were implemented, including the visits of several legendary former players from the West Indies, equipment was distributed across the province and the board development program was extensive.

The delegates approved the minutes of the last OGM and expressed satisfaction that all plans revealed and promised were implemented, including the visits of several legendary former players from the West Indies, equipment was distributed across the province and the board development program was extensive.

Deputies had unanimously rejected Foster's letter of resignation, which was to take effect July 31.

