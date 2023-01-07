Flag football player, 16, dies after game at Desert Oasis

A Desert Oasis High School student who died following a medical emergency during a football game was remembered Friday for her love of the sport.

Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School. She was hospitalized and died later that night.

Her parents, Enttroda and Twayne Hughes, described her as a passionate, loving and determined girl.

“She loved music, dancing and being around all the people she loved,” the parents wrote in a statement. “She called soccer the real love of her life!”

Aphelia Phifer-Hill posted on Facebook Thursday night that she rushed onto the field to perform CPR on the girl, her daughter’s teammate.

“Today was the first time ever, in my 26 years of nursing, that I had to resuscitate a child,” she wrote.

She could not be reached for comment on her message. An individual named Aphelia Phifer Hill was licensed with the Nevada State Board of Nursing in 2015 as a registered nurse and has an active license, according to the board’s website.

Desert Oasis football coach Todd Thomson was also unavailable for comment on Friday.

‘Love your children’

Phifer-Hill wrote that the girl collapsed after the game and that “everyone freaked out” amid the cold, rainy weather. She described attempts at chest compressions and the use of an external defibrillator.

“Her family was not at the game, but finally arrived,” the post continued. “We were able to get a heart rhythm.”

Phifer-Hill said the teen was hospitalized and intubated before she eventually died.

“Love your children, you never know when death is coming,” the woman wrote.

It was a sentiment echoed by Joel Scharer, who hugged his daughter Alyssa, a junior at Desert Oasis, as he picked her up from school Friday afternoon.

Scharer attended the flag football game on Thursday night but said he did not witness what happened and did not realize the seriousness of the situation until Desert Oasis director Ian Salzman sent a letter to parents on Friday morning.

“Nobody really thought it was going to be what it was,” Scharer said. “Kids get injured. It’s also just flag football. It’s not really tackle football. No one had any idea it would turn out like this.”

Scharer called it a strange parallel to the scene that played out on a national stage this week when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was was given CPR on the field by Bills medical staff and from Friday was talking to his teammates without the use of a breathing tube.

“It’s a shame the outcome was different here,” Scharer said. “You just have to hug your children, I think, your loved ones. You never know when something like this could happen to us, really.

Marilyn Barnes’ 15-year-old daughter, Ajah, started playing flag football last year as a freshman at Centennial High School after Ashari Hughes, who was on Centennial’s team at the time, persuaded her.

“She was a beast on the field,” Barnes said Friday morning. “She put her heart into that game, every game she played. Off the field she was so bubbly. She always had a smile on her face.”

Ajah still plays for Centennial, and even after Ashari Hughes signed up for her second season with Desert Oasis, she remained in a group chat with Centennial players where the girls talked to each other on a daily basis.

“It’s very scary, because at the end of the day, we think of sport as a sport,” Barnes said. “We all have plans about what happens after the game, bringing the family home, eating and getting the babies ready for school the next day. You just never think on that field or on that field that is their last moment.

Barnes said her daughter and most of the Centennial players she spoke to were playing truant and grieving on Friday.

One online fundraiser Ashari Hughes’ funeral expenses were posted Friday afternoon and raised more than $2,000 in two hours.

In his email Friday to the school community, Salzman asked parents to be aware of how grief appears in children and to seek help if they need advice or support.

Any parent with concerns or questions can contact the school at 702-799-6881, according to the letter.

Games cancelled

Several Desert Oasis students said Friday that they didn’t realize what had happened until they arrived at school that morning. Some learned through text messages from fellow students or through Instagram posts titled “Long Live Ashari.”

Student-athletes in particular were shocked by the sudden nature of the death during a school sporting event.

“I play sports myself, and I wouldn’t like to know that if one of my teammates collapsed on the floor, something like that would happen,” said soccer player Aaron Vihongkham, a junior.

All Desert Oasis athletic events scheduled for Friday — a boys’ basketball game at Palo Verde and a girls’ basketball game at Las Vegas High — were canceled.

Vihongkham said he supported the move and gave students time to process what happened.

In an email to Valley High School families on Friday morning, Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter announced the death and encouraged parents to watch for signs of grief.

“Our thoughts go out to the entire Desert Oasis High School community as we all mourn this loss,” she added.

Valley declined requests from the Las Vegas Review-Journal for comment from athletic department and football head coach CJ Jordan.

In a statement Friday morning, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the school district was grieving with the child’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young life, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family and loved ones,” Jara wrote. “When a tragedy happens, it affects not just that school, but the entire family of the Clark County School District, and we mourn the students, staff and families affected by this loss.”

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association deferred any questions to the school district, which declined to comment beyond Jara’s statement.

“I’m just blown away,” said Marc Ratner, spokesperson for the association in Southern Nevada. “It’s such a horrible, horrible day.”

Desert Oasis students said a therapist was available to them in the school library and had been told to access those services at any time.

Others said they were directed to the school’s anonymous SafeVoice hotline, where they can report threats to student safety or well-being.

But some students said they were unlikely to be able to access the hotline.

“I can’t talk to strangers like that,” Vihongkham said.

Many chose to skip school on Friday and the absence was noticed by several students.

“I feel it’s definitely better to go through something together than alone…” said junior Jarin Dasalla. “Maybe it’s a good thing to be in school or have someone to talk to about it.”

