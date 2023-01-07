Andrey Rublev teaches Adelaide 2 Path | ATP tour

Three Australian players receive wildcards
Andrey Rublev will aim to bounce back from a disappointing first round exit at the Adelaide International 1 when he heads the draw at the Adelaide International 2 this week. The world number 8, who is the top seed at the ATP 250 event, faces an Australian wildcard in its opening match, with the winner over Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin taking on the 12-time tour-level title tally.
The 25-year-old is seeded to face sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals. The Serb starts against the returning Kyle Edmund. Rublev is also joined in the top half by fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut, with the Spaniard opening against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi or American Maxime Cressy.
View Drawing
FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION
TV Guide
Watch Live on Tennis TV
Follow Live Scores on ATP WTA Live
Sign up for newsletters
At the bottom of the draw, second seed Pablo Carreno Busta opens against a qualifier, with fifth seed Daniel Evans a potential quarterfinal opponent. The Brit will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round and could face Sebastian Korda in the second round. The 22-year-old Korda, who will play against Yoshihito Nishioka in the semifinals on Saturday in Adelaide, opens against Emil Ruusuvuori.
Third seed Karen Khachanov plays Arthur Rinderknech or Marc-Andrea Huesler, while #NextGenATP Briton Jack Draper starts against Lorenzo Sonego. Next Gen ATP Finals champion Brandon Nakashima will face seventh-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for the first time since winning the trophy in Milan. Australian Jason Kubler achieved two victories at the United Cup in Sydney. The 29-year-old will look to continue his impressive start to the season against a qualifier.