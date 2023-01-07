RPI earns crucial conference points with 5-3 victory over Colgate – troy record

TROY, NY After a dismal return from winter break last week against Bowling Green, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute definitely needed a recovery performance this weekend with Colgate and Cornell in town.

We weren’t very good at Bowling Green, said RPI head coach Dave Smith. We didn’t play great RPI hockey last weekend, but tonight we took another step forward.

That step forward was a crucial 5-3 victory over Colgate Friday night to earn three ECAC conference points that put them ahead of Union in the conference standings.

I wouldn’t say relief, Smith said of the team’s first win since Nov. 27. Our boys work hard. We are not a perfect team. It feels like when we put something new on the shelf, something falls off and we have to pick it up again. Tonight we played on our identity.

It was a difficult period, said Jakob Lee. I think we’ve all been very motivated this week and you felt the energy in the room and on the ice. All week we were really focused on getting back into the win column.

RPI’s offense was led by Lee who had two goals and two assists in the win and Austin Heidemann who added two of his own goals and an assist. Lee had the tying goal and Heidemann the winning goal for RPI in the third period of Friday’s game.

RPI picked up a 5-3 victory at the Houston Field House over Colgate on January 7, 2022. (Photo by Joe Boyle)

It feels good, but I think it feels better to get back in the win column, Heidemann said. We’ve been struggling a bit lately and it’s just good to get another win and keep them rolling from here.

A first-year transfer from Mercyhurst, Heidemann scored his fifth and sixth goals as an Engineer, while Lee also scored goals five and six on the season but nine and ten of his RPI career.

We strive every day to not worry about the outcome but about the process and we did, Lee said. We were really focused. We knew we were going to win that game.

Even without the lack of confidence, RPI lagged for large parts of Friday’s affair. Colgate got on the board first at 12:22 in the first period on a goal from Alex DiPaolo. DiPaolo was knocked down in front and while on the ice the RPI defenseman gave DiPaolo too much room to recover and find open space for the backdoor pass for the first goal of the night.

Max Smolinski responded almost ten minutes later with a power play snipe that beat Colgate goaltender Carter Gylander high blocker to tie the game at one to end the period.

Colgate scored on his own power play at 12:07 in the second period on a rebound goal by Ethan Manderville. The count was the only one of the period, and Colgate’s 2-1 lead going into the third period didn’t last long.

One of the things we talked about was motivation, Smith said. Not to win, you always want to win. Tonight we had motivation to check beforehand; motivation to block shots. Motivation for the little moments when you never know what’s going to happen.

Lee tied the game at two goals apiece just 2:17 into the third period on an unchallenged backhand up front. Heidemann’s goal came just two minutes later after a scramble for the net which Heidemann was able to bury on the Engineer’s fourth or fifth shot at the net. Heidemann scored again two minutes into his go-ahead goal on a perfect pass from Brendan Budy behind the net to create a perfect chance between the circles.

I just tried to hang out in front of the door and see if a puck came at me. I was a bit tired, said Heidemann on his first goal. I let them do the dirty work and hoped it would come and it would work out in the end.

The bounces in the third were clearly in the direction of RPI. Even with an Anthony Stark rocket from about to make it 4-3 at 10:59 into the period, it really didn’t look like RPI was giving away the lead.

We haven’t had the lead in a while, that’s new for this group, Smith said. Guys said the right things, but we got a little nervous with the puck, but it’s important to get through that experience and get out.

Colgate tested RPI late with a perfect give and go one-timer that required RPI goaltender Jack Watson to make a huge save. Watson finished with 26 saves for his eighth win of the season.

With the clock ticking and the net empty, the Colgate pressure continued and culminated in another opportunity ringing off the post.

It didn’t feel like everything was rolling our way, Smith said. You need luck. They hit a pipe there and Watson made a huge save, but if you do enough other things, those moments feel like lucky moments, lucky moments. I thought we did a lot more things.

I think we worked hard tonight to get those bounces, Heidemann said. It’s a team effort and part of our effort led to those bounces.

After a timeout, RPI looked composed and ready to stop Colgate’s final push.

Lee eventually had a good bounce that led to a breakaway opportunity on the empty net that the junior forward was able to bury for insurance with 52 seconds left.

RPI goes 8-11-1 this season with a 3-6 ECAC conference record. Their weekend streak ends Saturday night with No. 18 Cornell coming to the Houston Field House for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

We have learned a lot over the course of the season and I think we can use a lot of our losses, Heidemann said. We must learn and build from them. Obviously a win feels good and gives you a little momentum into tomorrow and beyond.