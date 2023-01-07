OAKLETS, Irma





OAKLETS (Schwab), Irma A lifelong resident of Hamilton, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the age of 101. Irma was extremely proud to be a Hamiltonian. Born in Hamilton and educated in Hamilton schools, she graduated from Hamilton High School in 1939. Irma married her high school sweetheart, Rudy Oaklets, in 1942. They lived on the west coast for a short time during the war years, and Irma worked for the war effort. both as “Rosie the Riveter” and for civil servants. After the war, the Oaklets returned to their beloved Hamilton, and together they designed the home they would build themselves and live in for their 59th wedding anniversary. When Rudy passed away in 2001, Irma remained in the house, faithful to her last breath to the love and memories the two had shared there together. The love of sports was a constant in Irma’s life. In high school, Irma was best known as a pitcher. In her senior year of high school, a scout for a national professional girls’ team saw her pitch a game at Ford’s Field and attempted to recruit her into “a league of her own.” However, Irma’s father would not give her permission to sign, so the opportunity passed. Schoolgirls in the 1930s, even those who had more than enough “points”, did not get an athletic school letter. From 1936-1939, Irma had played on Hamilton High School’s baseball, softball, volleyball, table tennis, archery, track, and tumbling teams. It comes as no surprise, then, that one of Irma’s most coveted honors is her athlete’s college letter — the Big Blue “H” awarded to her more than 40 years after she graduated from Hamilton High School. As a young adult, Irma also enjoyed skating, horseback riding, golf, and tennis; as an adult, she played softball and coached and led teams. As an adult and senior, she was an avid and accomplished bowler. She remains an advocate for high school sports for female athletes. Irma’s civil service career continued when she returned to Hamilton. She worked for the Social Security Administration and retired after 39 years of service. Significantly, she was the very first and foremost teletype operator when the SSA adopted that “new” technology, and she traveled throughout southwestern Ohio, serving as Hamilton’s district liaison to the SSA’s Congressional Office. Irma had many interests. Determined to help others with hearing loss, Irma co-founded the Hamilton organization, Hear-Hear! – a non-profit organization established to serve the needs of the hearing impaired in the Hamilton area. Irma loved and cherished her family, especially her mother. She loved to travel with her husband. Her hobbies included photography, fashion, entertainment and gardening. And she loved dogs; her beloved Pepper, a Miniature Schnauzer, was her last best friend. Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Oaklets, her mother (Caroline) and father (Phillip B. Schwab), her sisters, Alberta Schwab and Lily Braham, and brother, Philip Schwab, and many friends and relatives. She is survived by her niece Cathy Hochadel of Beavercreek, Ohio, who was Irma’s care manager and companion when Irma was no longer able to do everything on her own. She leaves behind Joe and Joey Hochadel (Cathy’s husband and son) who were always there to help Cathy with whatever Aunt Irma needed, and Joey’s wife, Joy Von Holle. Irma also leaves behind her niece, Lois Jacobs of Hamilton, Ohio and other members of Rudy’s family; she is survived by her niece, Carol (Wayne) Taylor of Lebanon, Ohio, a second cousin, Carrie Tippins, and a second cousin, Leslie Naeve. Finally, Irma leaves behind her wonderful cousins ​​whom she always enjoyed visiting, and many close friends who celebrated her 100th birthday with her. A special and very important mention: Irma also leaves behind two extraordinary caretakers, Billie Lewis and Tracey Young, who ensured that every day of Irma’s past year was filled with rewarding moments and exceptional care. Many thanks also go to Irma’s newest caretaker, Hailey (and Kaitlyn), for the steadfast devotion she has shown to Irma in her final weeks. Family and friends are invited to honor the life of Irma Oaklets at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Visitation will be on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Weigel Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Stearns, followed by burial at the Oaklets Mausoleum in Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather afterwards to celebrate Irma’s life at Colligan Lodge, New London Road, Hamilton. The Hochadels are requesting on behalf of Irma that memorials be sent to Ohio Valley Hospice (2601 Mission Point Blvd, Suite 310, Beavercreek, Ohio 45381), or the Hamilton High School Athletic Department (please specify for girls’ sports and track), or to the Fenmont- Centre. Online condolences are available www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

