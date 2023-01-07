Sports
Huskies beat host ASU to advance to Desert Hockey Championship
TEMPE, Arizona – No. 16 Michigan Tech advanced to the Desert Hockey Classic Championship Game with a 4-2 victory over Arizona State Friday at Mullett Arena. The Huskies improved to 13-6-3 and will play No. 6 Boston University for a shot at their second Arizona tournament title.
“The guys found a way to win against a good team at their rink,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I thought our defensive unit played really well, and Blake saved us on many occasions. We’ll have to be a lot better tomorrow if we want to stand a chance against a really good BU team.”
The Huskies jumped out to an early lead after Evan Orr scored his first collegiate goal 1:31 after faceoff. He finished a shorthanded 2-on-1 with Ryland Mosley for Tech’s fifth shorty of the season.
“It was a quick turnaround in the blue, and I was lucky enough to be on that 2-on-1. A guy like Mosley is going to make that game,” said Orr. “It felt great to get that monkey off my back.
“My aunt and uncle have a place here in Arizona and they were at the game. My uncle is a tech graduate so it was cool to score a goal with them here.”
ASU (10-12-0) tied it with an own goal just 58 seconds into the second period. Robert Mastrosimone scored from Ethan Szmagaj and Josh Doan.
Tech got his lead back for the second break as Tristan Ashbrook scored his sixth of the season 8:21 in the second. Kash Rasmussen had a back pass to Ashbrook in the slot, with Parker Saretsky also assisting.
Blake Pietila stoned Dylan Jackson with 3:00 left in the second with a massive save on the right wing after Jackson was alone in front.
Jack Works pushed it to a 3-1 Tech lead of 9:40 in the third period with an individual effort that saw him beat two defenders and the goaltender for a backhand goal. Levi Stauber and Jake Crespi were credited with assists on Works’ sixth goal of the season.
Tech was called for a late penalty and ASU pulled back its goaltender for a 6-to-4 lead. Robert Mastrosimone scored his second of the night to make it a one-goal game with 1:42 left.
ASU pulled its goaltender again. Kyle Kukkonen had an offensive zone chance at the open net, but his shot went wide. Moments later, Ryland Mosley balled a loose puck in front of the Tech bench and wristed a three-quarter ice shot into the back of the cage for his team-leading 10th goal of the season. Logan Pietila got an assist.
Tech led in shots 27-26 with 13 in the first and seven in each of the second two periods. Blake Pietila finished with 24 saves for his 12th win of the season and 47th of his career.
The Huskies went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play after each team was called for four minor penalties.
Boston University defeated Air Force 5-1 in the early semifinals. Tech is 9-5 all time against the Terriers. The teams last met in November 1988. The Huskies are 6-0 in neutral games and won the 1975 NCAA Championship with a 9-5 victory over BU.
“I think we have to keep playing our game tomorrow,” Orr added. “It will be an offensive game with such a team, so we have to defend well.”
“They’ll move the puck and if they look closely, they’ll put it in,” Shawhan said. “It’s going to be a really good test for us and hopefully we can come out with the same energy and enthusiasm as we did against Michigan State last week.”
The puck drops at 5:30 PM Eastern / 3:30 PM Mountain. ASU and Air Force will play in the consolation game at 9 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Mountain.
|
