Zero sum game: Netflix’s Break Point beats the loneliness of top tennis | Tennis

Nick Kyrgios is a professional tennis player, one of the best in the world. He has a loving girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and an lovable sidekick named Horse, as well as thousands of fans in the stands to cheer on his winning shots. But it’s probably still not enough, it never quite is. Tennis is an extremely lonely sport, he says. That’s what I struggle with the most.

For better or for worse, Kyrgios looks poised to bring in a new batch of fans with the release of the Netflix series Break Point, a 10-part docusoap that follows the fate of the so-called next generation of tennis stars; the group of athletes in their twenties who have challenged Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. These younger players all speak the same language and share the same hopes and fears (the dream of winning a major title; the fear of not living up to their true potential). But the logic of their profession makes them adversaries, not friends. They talk to the camera, but never to each other.

Maria Sakkari, one of the tennis stars in Break Point. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

I play tennis for a living, even though I hate tennis, Andre Agassi confessed in his 2009 autobiography. He hated it mostly because it was so damn lonely, a repetitive grind of travel and training interspersed with fraught outbursts of fighting. In team sports, the burden is shared and the honor shared. Even in boxing, Agassi said, you’re at least allowed to grab your opponent. In tennis, however, you face your enemy, trade blows with him, but never touch or talk to him or anyone else. His book made the sport sound positively existential. On the field, surrounded by spectators, line judges and camera crews, each player remains locked in their own private cell.

The main difference here is that Agassi is one of the greatest players of all time, a former world number 1; the winner of eight grand slam titles while the Break Point players are still making their mark. They are like mortals encamped in the foothills of Mount Olympus, gazing at the gods with a mixture of envy and awe. Matteo Berrettini is a big-portioned Italian who looks like a Latin American lover from the central casting; Taylor Fritz, a rich kid from California who dreams of winning his home tournament.

Notably, Kyrgios, the combustible bad boy of tennis; covered in tattoos and dripping with bling. The opening episode focuses on his mental health issues and bouts of heavy drinking (although there is no mention of his 2021 domestic violence charge). I worry about him every day, says Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila. Because he’s been through some really awful times.

The opening episode of Break Point focuses on Nick Kyrgios’ mental health issues and bouts of heavy drinking. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Life is probably even trickier for most of his rivals. The sport is a virtual plutocracy. It rewards the best and starves the rest. The top 1% of players claim 60% of the annual prize pool; those outside the top 100 barely earn enough to get by. Break Points players are the lucky ones because they are young, gifted and comfortable in black. And yet, for some reason, these people still carry with them a faint hint of panic. Maybe they know the clock is ticking; they know that their number of chances is finite. This is my time, says Berrettini as he progresses to the semifinals of last year’s Australian Open. It is now or never.

Most likely it never is. Failure and disaster is built into the tennis DNA. This probably explains his existential frisson. Australian world number 43 Ajla Tomljanovi points out that every tournament is essentially a zero-sum game, a Darwinian free-for-all in which a field of 32 (or 64 or 128) hopefuls is quickly and diligently reduced to just one . She says, if you don’t win the event, you’re a loser every week. That’s when I think tennis is really brutal. It goes on and on, with or without you.

Tennis is really cruel. It goes on and on, with or without you, says Ajla Tomljanovi. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

It all makes for a bleak, invigorating ride; a swirl of luxury hotels and dressing rooms and brightly lit stadiums with absolutely nowhere to hide. The players follow the circus from Melbourne to Madrid, living out of suitcases and watching lousy movies on TV, like jaded tourists on a cruise with a bad star. They are living the dream. It looks like a nightmare.

Their own private cell. A still from Break Point. Photo: Netflix

You may wonder if this was part of the original assignment. By focusing on a bunch of tennis stars in their twenties, the show’s creators could have reasonably assumed that they were filming a changing of the guard as witnessed when these princes grew up to be kings. Except that sport is unpredictable, which is what makes it so attractive, and that the best laid plans have a habit of going wrong. In hindsight, this appears to be what happened to Break Point’s graduating class of 2022. History records that the Australian Open was ultimately won by an aging Nadal. The teenage Carlos Alcaraz has since been crowned the new world No. 1. The birthright has been denied. It’s lost and lonely and the tour is already on.

The first five episodes of Break Point will premiere on Netflix on January 13. The last five episodes will follow in June 2023.