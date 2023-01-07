Women’s hockey knocked down by the state of Minnesota





Next game: Minnesota State University – Mankato 7-1-2023 | 2:10 PM 07 Jan (Sat) / 2:10 pm Minnesota State University – Mankato History The Lindenwood women’s ice hockey team (2-17-0, 2-4-0 CHA) lost its first game of its series to Minnesota State (10-11-0, 5-11-0 WCHA) by a score of 8- 0 on Friday night from Centene Community Ice Center. GAME OVERVIEW The Mavericks got on the board first at 1:37 when the puck ricocheted off a Lindenwood stick at 1:37 of the opening period. Lindenwood settled into the game and looked for the equalizer as the top line of Morgan Neitzke , Chloe Corbin and Rachel Goof were across the ice in the first 20 minutes of play. However, the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Mavericks. It wasn’t until the 17th minute, when Minnesota State doubled their lead to 2-0. The Mavericks then scored another late goal to take a 3–0 locker room lead. In total, Lindenwood made 11 shots on target in the opening frame. Minnesota State started fast again in the midframe and went up 4-0 early in the second period. The Lions continued to fight, however, as Lindenwood made 16 more shots in the second frame, but failed to get on the board. Mankato then scored three more goals in the middle period to take an impressive 7-0 lead after 40 minutes of play. Lindenwood earned an early power play opportunity in the third period to get on the lead. Mankato’s penalty kill was strong in this one, preserving the shutout. The Lions got another man ahead late in the frame, but were unable to score. Lindenwood ended the night with 37 shots on target but fell 8–0. GAME LEADERS Neitzke (12 shots, seven SOG)

Corbin (14FOW)

Sarah Davies (six shots, four SOG) NEXT ONE Lindenwood closes out his series tomorrow afternoon with Mankato from Centene Community Ice Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 2:10 PM

