Sports
Tsitsipas outsmarts Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive
Stefanos Tsitsipas fought from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti propelled Italy to the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States.
World number four Tsitsipas came through an all-or-nothing clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to earn a vital point for his country and boost his confidence in the run-up to the Australian Open.
But it wasn’t enough as Bronzetti defeated Greece’s Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2, 6-3 in the next match to give Italy an unassailable 3-1 lead.
They will meet the United States in Sunday’s final after the red-hot Americans swept Poland 5-0.
Italy entered the second day of the semi-finals with a 2-0 lead after a gutsy Martina Trevisan upset world number six Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7- 5 in a gripping encounter on Friday.
Trevisan’s teammate Lorenzo Musetti then crushed Greek teenager Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1.
With Tsitsipas winning, the pressure is now on Valentini Grammatikopoulou who will face Lucia Bronzetti in another must-win match. If she does, the tie will go to a deciding mixed doubles match.
I hung around and just waited for my chances, he’s a great server, Tsitsipas said. I could play with a lot of intensity.
Berrettini, ranked 16, seized the high quality match with an unanswered break in game seven of the first set.
They went toe-to-toe in set two before the pumped up Greek star triumphed in a tiebreak to take it to a third set where he knocked down his tired opponent.
Well served
Previously, a composed Taylor Fritz defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a top 10 battle to propel the United States to the final.
The world number nine was too good for his best serving opponent, was one place behind him and won 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5).
Fritz already led 2-0 in the game against the United States after Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 on Friday and Frances Tiafoe past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6- 3.
His win gave them an insurmountable lead before Madison Keys made it 4-0 by beating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.
I think the difference in the tiebreaks was I just served well and put some returns in the field, played some really solid points and didn’t give him anything, Fritz said.
I’m super excited to go into the final and I think we’ve been the favorites all week, he said.
Fritz earned break points at 4-4 in set one after turning up the pressure on Hurkacz’s thumping serve, but the lanky Pole saved them both and turned the tables to earn two set points at 5-4.
But he too was denied and it went to a tiebreak, where the American dug deep.
Nothing separated them in the second set, with Hurkacz smashing his racket to the ground as his frustrations grew.
It again went to the tiebreak, where two unforced errors by the Pole gave Fritz match point and he made no error.
Keys kept her undefeated record at the tournament intact with a fight against Linette.
After grinding through the first set, she got a break in the second, but eventually was too strong for 48th seed Linette.
I feel like I’ve played really well on these courses and being able to play so many games on them and feel as comfortable as possible definitely helped me today, said the world number 11.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/tsitsipas-outguns-berrettini-to-keep-greek-united-cup-final-hopes-alive/article66349398.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Confrontation, anger and Donald Trump – an extraordinary night as the United States finally has a new president | American News
- Tsitsipas outsmarts Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco | world News
- Is shared influence between China and the United States the new norm in West Asia?
- The Best Places to Buy Sweaters in Philadelphia
- Women’s hockey knocked down by the state of Minnesota
- Google open-sourced CDC file transfer from Stadia’s ashes
- Anant Nag Goes ‘All Out’ to SRK and Deepika, Slams Bollywood for Promoting ‘Nudity’
- US announces $3 billion military aid to Ukraine
- PTI locked horns with military in vote of no confidence against Imran Khan, says Fawad on BBCs HARDtalk
- Prime Minister Modi to issue postage stamp dedicated to safe and legal migration
- ChatGPT You.com Comparison in Top Google Searches