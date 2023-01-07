Tsitsipas outsmarts Berrettini to keep Greek United Cup final hopes alive

Stefanos Tsitsipas fought from a set down to topple Matteo Berrettini on Saturday, but it was in vain as an unstoppable Lucia Bronzetti propelled Italy to the final of the inaugural United Cup against a dominant United States.

World number four Tsitsipas came through an all-or-nothing clash in Sydney 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to earn a vital point for his country and boost his confidence in the run-up to the Australian Open.

But it wasn’t enough as Bronzetti defeated Greece’s Valentini Grammatikopoulou 6-2, 6-3 in the next match to give Italy an unassailable 3-1 lead.

They will meet the United States in Sunday’s final after the red-hot Americans swept Poland 5-0.

Italy entered the second day of the semi-finals with a 2-0 lead after a gutsy Martina Trevisan upset world number six Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7- 5 in a gripping encounter on Friday.

Trevisan’s teammate Lorenzo Musetti then crushed Greek teenager Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1.

I hung around and just waited for my chances, he’s a great server, Tsitsipas said. I could play with a lot of intensity.

Berrettini, ranked 16, seized the high quality match with an unanswered break in game seven of the first set.

They went toe-to-toe in set two before the pumped up Greek star triumphed in a tiebreak to take it to a third set where he knocked down his tired opponent.

Previously, a composed Taylor Fritz defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in a top 10 battle to propel the United States to the final.

The world number nine was too good for his best serving opponent, was one place behind him and won 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5).

Fritz already led 2-0 in the game against the United States after Jessica Pegula stunned world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 on Friday and Frances Tiafoe past Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6- 3.

His win gave them an insurmountable lead before Madison Keys made it 4-0 by beating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2.

I think the difference in the tiebreaks was I just served well and put some returns in the field, played some really solid points and didn’t give him anything, Fritz said.

I’m super excited to go into the final and I think we’ve been the favorites all week, he said.

Fritz earned break points at 4-4 in set one after turning up the pressure on Hurkacz’s thumping serve, but the lanky Pole saved them both and turned the tables to earn two set points at 5-4.

But he too was denied and it went to a tiebreak, where the American dug deep.

Nothing separated them in the second set, with Hurkacz smashing his racket to the ground as his frustrations grew.

It again went to the tiebreak, where two unforced errors by the Pole gave Fritz match point and he made no error.

Keys kept her undefeated record at the tournament intact with a fight against Linette.

After grinding through the first set, she got a break in the second, but eventually was too strong for 48th seed Linette.

I feel like I’ve played really well on these courses and being able to play so many games on them and feel as comfortable as possible definitely helped me today, said the world number 11.