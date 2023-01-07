Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Oilers





COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-15-3) AT EDMONTON OILERS (21-17-2)

20:00 MT | Roger’s place

WATCH:HEIGHT

LISTEN: 92.5FM/950AM The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8pm MT at Rogers Place. The final two matchups will both take place in Ball Arena – on February 19 at 1PM MT and April 11 at 7:30PM MT.

LAST TIME OFF Colorado suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Thursday night with a 4-2 result against the Vancouver Canucks. Forward Mikko Rantanen began scoring the game, his 26e of the season, for the defender Samuel Girard added his third goal. Goalkeeper Alexander Georgiev was back in the net, stopping 39 of the 42 shots he faced. Edmonton recorded a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Center Leon Draisaitl and forwards Zach Hyman, Dylan Holloway and Kailer Yamamoto all found the back of the net for the Oilers. Goalkeeper Jack Campbell deflected 20 of the 22 shots that came his way. HISTORY The Avalanche are 80-76-13 all-time against the Oilers, including a 68-46-11 record since the franchise moved to Denver. EXPLORE THE OILERS The Oilers are led by star center Connor McDavid, who has 75 points (33G/42A). McDavid’s point and goal totals are the first among all skaters, along with the first helpers. Second on the team is fellow center Leon Draisaitl with 60 points (22G/38A), which is good for second place among all skaters. Draisaitl’s number of assists ranks fourth in the entire league. LINE UPDATES Avalanche Bowen Byram Lower body Shan Bowers Upper body Paul French Lower body Gabriel Landeskog Lower body Josh Manson Lower body Valery Nichushkin Lower body Oil makers Evander Kane Upper body Oscar Sticky Bomb Upper body Climb Kostin Lower body Mike Smith Unknown DO THE MOST Centre Nathan MacKinnon is the team’s active leader in points versus Edmonton with 20 (6G/14A) in 19 games. Striker Gabriel Landeskog is second with 19 (5G/14A) in 25 games played. BEHIND ENEMY LINES Center Connor McDavid leads Edmonton in career points against Colorado with 27 (11G/16A) in 16 appearances. Center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is second with 24 (11G/13A) in 26 appearances. NUMBERS GAME 26 Mikko Rantanen scored his 26th goal of the season. It was his fifth on the power play, the most on the team. He is tied with Jason Robertson for fifth in the NHL in goals and eighth in the league (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Alex Ovechkin) with 48 points. 35 Kale Makar recorded an assist for his 35th point of the season and ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points and sixth in assists (26). QUOTE(S) THAT LEAVE A MARK “Regardless of the past five games, won or lost, you have to go out and play your best hockey game or you can’t expect to win.” — Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s five-game losing streak

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/avalanche/news/game-preview-avalanche-vs-oilers/c-339607922 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos